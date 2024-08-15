IGG orders knifing of 25 Kyenjojo district officials over fake academic papers

The Chief Administrative Officer of Kyenjojo District has been directed to cause the District Service Commission to dismiss 25 Parish Chiefs for uttering forged diploma certificates to gain employment and delete them from the payroll.

The Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, signed the order after investigations into the matter by the Inspectorate of Government’s Fort Portal Regional Office were concluded. She also directed the CAO to handover the Parish Chiefs to the Kyenjojo District Police Commander for further investigations into the matter and cause prosecution of the same officers.

Kyenjojo District Local Government recruited 71 Parish Chiefs between September and October, 2021. However, 25 of them were found to have uttered forged diploma certificates, contrary to Section A-c (18) of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021.

The diploma certificates were purportedly issued by Uganda Pentecostal University, Kyambogo University, Bishop Stuart University, Mountain of the Moon University, Nsamizi Training Institute of Social Development, Kampala University, Makerere University, Kampala International University, and Uganda Management Institute.

However, all these institutions disowned the diploma transcripts presented, noting that they do not have any records relating to the above-named persons.

The officers include; Mr. Thomas Kato Kyaligonza, Ms. Florence Nyakahuma, Mr. Saul Baganyire, Mr. Peter Nuwahereza, Ms. Constance Orikiriza, Mr. Mark Kato, Mr. Acleo Bagenda Kiiza, Mr. Amos Baguma, Mr. Richard Mwangushya, Mr. Wilfred Amanyire, Mr. Charles Kusemererwa, Mr. James Tusiime, Ms. Alice Komuhimbo, Ms. Yosinta Kemigisa, Mr. Aloysious Twijuke, Mr. Timothy Mpuga Ruguruka, Mr. Yudita Twesige, Mr. Daniel Mugabe, Ms. Lucy Murangi, Mr. Peter Ivan Mwebaze K, Ms. Mary Gorret Aliganyira, Ms. Violet Kwikiriza, Ms. Zaam Kahwa, Ms. Mastura Karungi and Mr. John Isingoma.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author