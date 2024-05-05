I’ll stand for president in 2026-Akena

By Moses Agaba

Jimmy Akena, the President of the Uganda People Congress Party (UPC), has unveiled his intentions to contest for president in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Akena, the son of the late two-time Ugandan President Apollo Milton Obote, made this revelation during a rally held in Kabale district, where he sought to popularize his presidential bid.

Supporters of the Uganda People’s Congress passionately rallied behind Jimmy Akena, carrying portraits and singing the UPC anthem as they welcomed him to Kabale district.

Akena also opened the Kigezi Regional UPC office in Kabale town. He addressed supporters after and officially declared his candidacy for the presidency in the forthcoming elections.

The UPC president was accompanied by Fred Ebil, the party Secretary General, Micheal Orach, principal public relations officer, Sarah Aguti Dokolo Woman MP, and Apio Otuko, Ayam North MP

Annet Kyomuhangi, the Kigezi UPC coordinator, said the office will facilitate grassroots mobilization and party strengthening.

Addressing his supporters in Kabale Municipality where he was meeting party leaders from Kabale, Rukiga and Rubanda districts within the Kigezi sub-region, Akena voiced his concerns about the state of service delivery in Uganda, particularly in areas such as healthcare and education where he cited the famous Kigezi College Butobere that has now turned into a shadow of its past glory as its ion a sorry state.

He expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to provide essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities, highlighting a need for substantial improvements.

Akena’s presidential bid for 2026 garnered support from Members of Parliament and District Chairpersons affiliated with the UPC party who were in attendance.

Speaking to UPC supporters in Kigezi, Akena said Ugandans can get proper and improved services under his UPC leadership.

He cited how UPC was able to win two by-elections in the recent Dokolo Woman MP race, stressing that his party now knows how to protect votes.

Asked why UPC party leadership abandoned Kigezi sub-region yet it was a stronghold for the party, Akena said there have been challenges and attacks on the leaders of the party over the years which has greatly affected the level of support and mobilisation.

He said his coming to Kigezi and opening up of regional offices is an indication that as a party they are ready to restart, reorganise and regain support.

“We are embarking on reviving, organising and participating fully in the 2026 election,” Akena said.

However, he did not explain the paradox of gearing for the presidency yet the party he leads is in bed with the ruling NRM and President Museveni to an extent that his wife Betty Amongi is a minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development there.

