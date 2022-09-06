IMMORALITY HUB! Parliament throws spanners in ‘Nyege Nyege’ festival preparations

Parliament has thrown spanners in Nyege Nyege festival preparations, an annual social event that is expected to take place next week in Jinja, Eastern Uganda.

The matter was brought to parliament Tuesday by the Tororo district Woman Sarah Opendi who said the event has turned into a breeding ground for sexual immorality such as open sex, indecency and promoters of LGBT activities.

“In the last Nyege Nyege, we all saw what happened; people having sex in the open, drinking themselves silly and people have been told this event will go on both day and night,” Opendi said.

She said Nyege Nyege has promoted acts of lesbianism and gayism through international adverts.

“It is going to attract all kinds of people from the world who are going to bring non-African acts…While it is ok to enjoy, we have another bigger challenge, we are having our young children being recruited into LGBTI community,” Opendi said.

The state minister for ethics and integrity Rose Lily Akello assured parliament that the government had set up conditions to which organizers were supposed to follow.

Akello, her ministry together with police has already summoned the organizers of this festival and demanded that they fulfill stipulated conditions if this festival is to take place.

“We have set up conditions such as children below 18 years are not supposed to attend, nobody should be there naked, or indulge in immorality,” Akello said.

The Minister of State for Tourism Hon Martin Mugarra Bahinduka defended the event as a hub of tourism saying that over 8,000 foreigner tourists have already booked tickets for the event.

The Bugabula south Mp Henry Kibalya rejected the minister’s explanation saying that “you cannot sacrifice the morals of society at the expense of tickets.”

The speaker of parliament Anita Among directed that the event should be cancelled.

