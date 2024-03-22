Important lessons for PLU in greater Masaka

BY OWEKITIBWA MUTEGEKI HENRY BASAIZA

On 7thFebruary 2024, MK movement with different units and groups was rebranded the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) which signifies the strategic shift to reach a larger section of members and supporters across the country.

The MK movement officially started in April 2022 under the chairmanship of Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba who also doubles as a senior president adviser on special operations, it should be noted that the launch attracted leaders across the country, young and old but it is important to note that also different political parties and other organizations were in attendance.

While speaking in Masaka last Friday, the chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda thanked the people for engaging in coffee farming and also put emphasis on fighting against corruption and abuse of public office amidst cheers from a mammoth crowd of youth.

This was an important message to the people of greater Masaka and Ugandans who know the suffering of young people due to corruption and abuse of public funds.

He also emphasized patriotism especially to the young people, as Kofi Anan, the seventh secretary of the United Nations once said, any society that doesn’t succeed in tapping into the energy and creativity of its youth will be left behind.

The youth especially in Africa must play a role in political leadership and decision making because of their palpable sense of positive energy and optimism. Africa has a population of 1.2 billion, but it is projected to double that in 2050, when it will comprise a quarter of the world population,Uganda has the youngest population in the region.

That is the reason the chairperson of the patriotic league of Uganda emphasizes patriotism and Pan-Africanism so that we nurture these young people into responsible citizens.

Sadly, the growing population of youth is viewed as a problem instead of a benefit and asset that can drive change and much needed progress in Uganda and Africa as a whole.

Again, putting much emphasis on the fight against corruption, Gen. Muhoozi said “public officers do not belong to those offices, they belong to you, any person in public office is working for you. Do not elect people to serve foreign interests,instead elect people who will help President Museveni to develop the country.”

Take an example of Japan today, it is a global economic power despite being the only nation in the world to have ever suffered the devastating effects of an atomic bomb. Its peoples’ work ethics, centrality of dignity and belief in a better tomorrow enabled it to rise above the limitation looking at the fate imposed on it after World War II.

Culture is the best educator of values and the most effective tool for social change, the power to change society lies in the heart of every person. Ugandans have a culture of enumerating our problems without acknowledging our individual roles in creating these problems.

This is eroding our sense of personal responsibility which is a defining element in the DNA of all successful nations that are built by men and women who first ask themselves what they have done for their country before asking what their country has done for them. In contrast, history also demonstrates that civilization declines and falters when people have an exaggerated nation of their rights but conveniently forget about their duties.

At some point, the character acquires spontaneity and becomes a rote, it becomes so ingrained in the national ethos and psyche that it passes the test of obviousness without much rigor. Therefore, we need to deliberately inculcate in our citizens and institutions the spirit of patriotism and Pan-Africanism which are some of the principles of the National Resistance Movement, therefore the government through the ministry of ICT and National Guidance must instill in our communities the values that matter to the citizens.

The writer is a Coordinator, PLU Tooro Sub-region.

