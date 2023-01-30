IN HOT SOUP! Entebbe T/ clerk, Engineer under fire over Shs180m for road repair

The Entebbe Municipal Council Town clerk, Charles Magumba and the Municipal principal Executive Engineer, Christine Nanfuka are both under fire for failing to account for Shs 180m meant to repair Manyago road and Kintu road.

Sources at Entebbe Municipal council told us that the duo channeled the said money to patching a few roads within the municipality but what surprised the assessment team that visited the unrepaired road is reaching on the ground and found no work done yet the duo had assured them during a meeting held in Kampala to assess the state of roads in Entebbe.

When the assessment team reached the ground they interviewed Manyago LC1 chairperson, Enock Mpiima, on the state of roads and told the team no repair was done on the said two roads.

The assessment team got so disappointed and ordered police to go and arrest the Town clerk and his Municipal Engineer who were seated in their offices at Entebbe Municipal council.

However, before police reached council premises, an insider had tipped off Town Clerk Magumba about the planned arrest and he immediately took off and the police only got Engineer Nanfuka whom they arrested and detained at Entebbe police for a week before she was granted police bond.

