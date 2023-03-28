IN THINGS! Ex UIA boss bounces back as Cabinet approves new UPPC board

Advertisements

Former Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) executive director, Jolly Kaguhangire has bounced back—not at her old job station, but at another government entity.

She has been appointed to the Board of government printer-Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

In total, the Cabinet approved the appointment of an 8-member team on the UPPC Board on Monday 27 and the line Minister (for Presidency) Milly Babalanda subsequently appointed the team.

Other members are veteran scribe Joachim Buwembo, economist Sadat Kisuyi, the Assistant Commissioner Finance and Planning at the Presidency ministry; and President Museveni’s much loved book Katondoozi (A thesaurus of Runyankore-Rukiga) co-author Alice N K Muhoozi.

There is also Shonubi Musoke and Co. Advocates senior lawyer Andrew Kibaya, Cavendish University Uganda Journalism don Hellen Judith Icumar, former senior accountant and now Gunn paper industries ltd ED Karugaba Jimmy and as well Nooh Bukenya.

These replace the old Board whose members were interdicted by minister Babalanda.

Some voluntarily resigned, others are currently battling fraud charges at the anti-corruption court while others like Patrick Ibembe are hiding in Kenya.

“The process of identifying these individuals has lasted for three months because we needed to be very careful about the composition of the board to avoid previous mistakes,” said Minister Babalanda.

The absence of a substantive UPPC Board had become one of the tools for haters to demonize minister Babalanda recently.

Babalanda further reveals that the government printer has also gone ahead to fill critical positions in acting capacities like the corporation secretary, Managing Director, public relations and procurement.

A full report on UPPC affairs can be accessed here.PRESENTATION-BY-MINISTER-FOR-THE-PRESIDENCY-TO-PAC-COSASE-ON-28-03-2023

