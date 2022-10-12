IN THINGS! Sexy Alibhai quits NFA, lands parliament job

Info reaching our desk indicates that former Radio personality, Aisha Alibhai, has thrown in the towel at National Forestry Authority (NFA).

She joined the forest body in 2017 as a Communications and Public Relations Manager.

We have, however, learnt that Aisha realized that larger perks and other amenities are at parliament not NFA.

Leveraging on her powerful connections with current Speaker Anita Among, Director Communications Chris Obore and other well-wishers, we have now learnt that she has managed to land a job in parliament.

She first worked as Assistant Secretary to Anita Among when she was still Deputy Speaker.

But in March this year she was appointed Assistant Editor, Hansard, Parliament of Uganda.

Insiders also intimated to us that Alibhai is also these days so close and in constant communication with her brother Ahmed Ali like never before.

That she has even on several occasions tried to introduce him to people that matter in the country including Speaker Anita Among, the wife of Uganda’s envoy to Sudan Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, among others.

Calculative Alibhai is married to former minister Gabriel Ajedra Aridru and they have two kids together. She previously worked as Corporate Communications Officer at Global Trust Bank Uganda, Radio Presenter at KFM and Capital.

