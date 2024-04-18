Increased Insecurity Worries Kabale Residents

By Moses Agaba

Local council chairpersons in Kabale Municipality have voiced serious concerns over the surging insecurity gripping the area, identifying the lack of sufficient and dependable street lighting as a primary contributor.

In a security meeting convened on Tuesday at the Kabale Municipal Council Main Hall, representatives including Naomi Nabowa Nnalongo of Karugashe cell, Wilkens Arinaitwe of Central East cell, and Anthanasius Mujaasi of Igabiro cell in Southern Division emphasized the critical necessity for increased street lighting to deter criminal activities flourishing in poorly lit areas.

Highlighting the breakdown in coordination with the Uganda Police Force, particularly in conducting routine security patrols, the chairpersons underscored how this has emboldened criminal elements to operate with impunity.

The absence of collaboration between the community and law enforcement agencies was emphasized as a significant obstacle in combating crime effectively.

Isaac Mucunguzi Rushoga, the Northern Division LC3 chairperson, disclosed resorting to community mobilization and even resorting to mob justice due to the failure of authorities to provide adequate security measures. He lamented the necessity for such drastic measures, citing the dire need for enhanced law enforcement presence.

In response to these pressing concerns, ACP Saiga Ibrahim, the Kigezi Regional Police Commander, acknowledged the challenges raised by local leaders, urging for increased community engagement and vigilance in the fight against crime. He stressed the importance of active participation from community members in complementing police efforts to address security challenges

Godfrey Nyakahuma, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, pledged unwavering support to stabilize the security situation in the municipality.

He affirmed the commitment of security authorities to confront the insecurity issue head-on, particularly the menace posed by machete-wielding criminals terrorizing the town.

Nyakahuma vowed to work closely with local leaders and law enforcement agencies to eradicate criminal elements and restore peace to Kabale Municipality.

