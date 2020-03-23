Indian Military trainers awarded, praise Uganda Gov’t

Spread the love

















By RedPepper DIGITAL

Kampala – The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has today awarded the “PSC” DAGGER Award to four Indian military officers at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya, a Kampala suburb.

The Indian Military Trainers awarded included Brig. Gen Ranjit Singh, Col Ranjesh Nambiar, Col Amit Suneja, and Capt Manish Shandev.

The awards have been conferred upon the Officers by the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi.

In his remarks, the CDF praised the Indian officers for the job well done during their two-year stay at Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka, reminding all that the Indian military has had good working relations with the UPDF for some good time.

“Thank you for imparting exceptional skills to our senior officers. The skills you have unreservedly imparted in them will greatly impact the development of the Force. Thank you for bridging the gap between the UPDF and the Indian Association of Uganda. Our relationship with the Indian Association of Uganda has greatly improved partly because of you,” Gen David Muhoozi remarked.

The CDF asked the Indian team to find a way they could partner with the Indian Association of Uganda to help Ugandans in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.“There are people who cannot afford to buy hand sanitizers, soaps and even water and other things needed in the fight against this pandemic, if we could work together and see how to provide these essentials, this virus would be put out.”

Gen David Muhoozi applauded the team for their work towards the development of Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka which include: Building a basketball court, donating a sixty-five (65) seater bus and TATA trucks among other things.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, the Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka thanked the Indian Officers for executing their duties very well and leaving behind a good mark. “You have left behind big shoes we hope that the team that will come after you will be able to fit in and also work diligently like you.” Lt Gen Gutti said.

Brig Gen Ranjit Singh who led the Indian Officers thanked the UPDF under the leadership of the Commander in Chief, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the CDF for the hospitality and good working relations saying that they are committed to continue working with the UPDF for the good cause.