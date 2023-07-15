INSECURITY! Min.Babalanda make distress calls over increasing crimes in Jinja

Advertisements

THE MINISTER for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda has made an appeal to the top security officials in the country to urgently intervene in the deteriorating security situation in Jinja City.

The appeal is contained in a strongly-worded letter addressed to multiple security and judiciary agencies urging them to visit Jinja City and engage with key stakeholders including the wanainchi.

The letter, copied to the President, Vice President, Prime Minister And secretary to the president, Jinja City Mayor and Chief Magistrate, among others is dated 5 July, 2023. “The police have tried to intervene in the situation but there is need for specialized support to investigate the group and put a complete halt to their criminal activities,” Babalanda pointed out.

This comes in the backdrop of increased waves of criminals who operate in small groups waylaying unsuspecting members of the public from banks, hospitals or workplaces, staging illegal roadblocks in black spots, accessing premises of targeted individuals, breaking inside buildings and attacking victims using dangerous weapons like machetes and iron bars, among others.

The latest victims have been journalist Rogers Kifubangabo (RIP) the son of Busoga Kingdom Information Minister Michael Kifubangabo, who was waylaid and stabbed to death at Budhumbuli in Bugembe Town Council.

Former Red Pepper Busoga Bureau Chief Tom Kalumula also suffered the brunt by the thugs who cut through the burglar proof windows/ doors from his Nakanyonyi residence and swept the house of valuables including cash.

Now Milly Babirye Babalanda (MBB) as she is fondly known among the scribes wants the Ministers of Security and Internal Affairs to pay a visit to the locus and meet with the stakeholders.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author