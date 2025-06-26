Inside Shs192m Heist at Finca Bank

Police in Nakasongola District are hunting for unidentified individuals who robbed Shs192 million from the Finca Bank branch located in Nakasongola Town. The robbery was discovered early Tuesday morning around 7:00 am, when the branch manager reported for duty and found the bank premises had been broken into.

According to Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, the thugs made off with Shs192,587,800, two laptops, and other yet-to-be-identified items. “The officers responded immediately, examined the scene, and relevant statements were recorded. We also arrested four people to help in the investigations,” Twiineamazima said.

The circumstances under which the robbers gained entry remain unclear. The bank is under 24-hour guard by SGA Security, including night patrols. By Tuesday evening, Finca Bank Uganda had not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

This robbery comes just two months after a failed heist at Diamond Trust Bank in Wakiso Town in April, where a security guard was shot dead during a botched robbery attempt. In that incident, a group of security guards from GKO Security Company, led by Emmanuel Ekawu, allegedly attempted to rob the bank by switching off lights and disabling surveillance cameras.

They reportedly gained access through a rear maintenance entrance near the latrines, aiming to enter the vaults unnoticed. However, their movements triggered the alarm system, alerting both police and nearby residents. Law enforcement swiftly surrounded the premises, resulting in a gunfire exchange that led to the death of Ekawu.

