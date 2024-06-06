Inside the fights at NITA-U, ICT over World Bank’s USD200M project

In 2022, the Government of Uganda (GoU) represented by the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) applied for financing to a tune of USD 200 million from the World Bank/IDA towards the cost of the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project – Government Network (UDAP-GovNet).

This was after the project approval by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and was identified as one of the critical projects to be implemented under the Digital Transformation Program of the NDP III.

The UDAP-GovNet project is expected to expand connectivity across the country to address the existing gaps.

This will ensure that e-Government services are delivered closer to the Government administrative units like sub-counties, parishes, schools, hospitals, health centres among others.

The application was successful and the World Bank set aside USD 200 million of which USD 60m is a grant while USD 140m is credit.

This project became effective in February 2023.

However, to-date, it is yet to take off due to fights now threatening to tear apart the NITA-U.

NITA-U officials are reportedly fighting each other on who should have a say on how to award contracts to various local and Foreign Service providers under this project.

Various service providers who are busy positioning themselves for the project are also reportedly fighting each other.

These firms hope to benefit from contracts in the areas like (i) Extension of the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to 20 major towns, updates to metro network (1,500km) and refugee hosting communities (1,000 km), (ii) Upgrade of existing Data Centre and Disaster Recovery (DR) Site Resources, (iii) Pre-purchase of International Bandwidth-27 Gbps), (iv) upgrade of Data exchange and Integration Platform to on-board more agencies, (v) Upgrade of the Metropolitan Area Network Centre, (vi) Mobile Broadband Deployment 50 Masts in Rural Areas and 80 masts for voice and data in 12 Refugee settlements, (vii) Last-mile connectivity- 1700 Km of Fiber/alternative technologies and Last mile Connections), (viii) Last-mile connectivity – Deployment of 828 Wi-Fi hotspots and 172 Wi-Fi hotspots, (ix) Establishment of 24 Telecentres in refugee hosting communities, (x) Establishment 3rd (Third) Data Centre, (xi) Scale up of 6 e-services in 4 priority sectors with a focus of digital inclusion and accessibility for PWDs ( Agriculture, Education, Justice and Health), (xii) Data Protection Office IT Systems for Registration, Data Protection Register, Complaints, Compliance and related functions, (xiii) Development of a National ICT Spatial Data Infrastructure Store, (xiv) Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Cyber threat intelligence platform, and (xv) Enhancement of the National CERT Forensic Laboratory with mobile forensic kits.

Some of the lucrative deals per NITA-U budgetary allocations off the USD200M is the purchase of extra internet bandwidth at USD10.8M, expansion of the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to reach underserved districts at USD 26M, expansion of the Data Centre Capacity to accommodate more services and systems from Government Institutions at USD 10M, expansion of MAN Centre to accommodate increase in traffic (transmission capacity of the NBI at USD 7M.

We are told a board member at NITA-U who is also a relative to one of the top politicians in the country hailing from Greater Bushenyi district in western Uganda is fighting to make sure a certain Chinese Telecom firm implement the $26M expansion of the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) and the $10M expansion of the Data Centre Capacity.

Some officials at NITA-U and World Bank representatives are reportedly against this.

They believe such a contract should go to a Western leaning firm and not a Chinese firm whose country is the West’s number one rival.

Whispers further told us that another lady in finance who is also close to the Greater Bushenyi politician and as well another one NRM politician from Alebtong district in northern Uganda is working with a business man called George Nkya (a Tanzanian) prefer to see a Tanzanian company implement the $10.8M purchase of extra internet bandwidth. They are also working to have Technology Associates implement the $7M expansion of the MAN Centre to accommodate an increase in traffic (transmission capacity of the NBI).

Full details of firms positioning for these contracts and their god fathers will be in our subsequent publication.

Whereas the Trillion project agreement was signed between NITA-U and World Bank, the former feels its mother ministry of ICT wants to take it over.

NITA-U officials are now reportedly accusing the ICT ministry of fueling the proposed merger so that they can have control over the project.

The Government had planned to mainstream the functions of NITA-U to the ICT Ministry.

However, MPs on the ICT Committee in Parliament blocked the move and the matter was deferred.

Sources say efforts to block NITA-U merger in Parliament are being led by MPs from the Kigezi region in particular, a top official at Parliament, a philanthropic billionaire from Kigezi and a certain bulky minister from Kigezi .

Some NITA-U officials are also reportedly threatening that taking away the project from their grip will lead to its suspension from the World Bank and this will cripple the digitilazation projects, however, the World Bank has a different view but this is a story for another day.

There are now allegations that these fights have led to the downgrade of the already approved terms of reference on which to award contracts to service providers and this has caused a standoff with the technical personnel leading to a delay in project implementation.

Yet section 2.03 of the Financing Agreement stipulates the maximum commitment charge (of 0.5% per year on the unwithdrawn financing balance) for the financing.

This implies NITA-U may have to pay 0.5% or USD1M as commitment charge for the current fiscal year 2024 (ending on June 30, 2024).

