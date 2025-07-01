INTEL LEGEND! Gen.Birungi’s impact & why CMI will miss his leadership

In the realm of Uganda’s security apparatus, few figures have left as indelible a mark as Maj. Gen. James Birungi. As the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) commander, Gen. Birungi’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the country’s security landscape.

His recent transfer to Bujumbura as Uganda’s Military Attaché and Defence Advisor has sparked widespread speculation, but those who served with him say his departure from CMI left a gap that will take time to fill.

During his tenure at CMI, Gen. Birungi implemented a series of reforms aimed at restoring discipline and professionalism within the agency. His leadership style, marked by a commitment to duty and a willingness to make tough decisions, earned him the respect of his peers and the trust of the public.

“He brought discipline and professionalism to Military Intelligence operations and for the first time operations were streamlined which was not the case before,” says a colleague he served with at CMI.

One of Gen. Birungi’s most notable achievements was his role in combating the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious rebel group that has terrorized communities in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo for decades. Under his leadership, CMI launched a series of successful operations that disrupted ADF’s activities, leading to the arrest of many of its members and the restoration of security in affected areas.

Gen. Birungi’s impact extended beyond the realm of counter-terrorism. He also played a key role in maintaining law and order during trade demonstrations, preventing destruction of property and loss of life.

“Many violent characters affiliated with Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party and other organizations involved in violent activities, such as burning markets and causing chaos were all neutralised,” adds another intelligence officer who was directly involved in these operations and further affirmed that his ability to balance firmness with restraint earned him widespread praise, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law has been cited as an example for other security agencies.

Those who served with Gen. Birungi describe him as a dedicated and selfless leader who consistently put the needs of the country above his own. His tireless work ethic and willingness to sacrifice personal time for the sake of duty have inspired a generation of security personnel.

Gen. Birungi’s legacy at CMI is also marked by his efforts to combat mafia-like elements that sought to undermine the good work of security agencies and disrupt the peace and stability of the country. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in promoting a culture of accountability and transparency within CMI, and his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity has earned him widespread respect.

During his tenure, he also put emphasis on the importance of regional collaboration in addressing shared security concerns and countering threats like terrorism, drugs, human trafficking, and money laundering, among others.

This was coupled with intelligence across the region by fostering cooperation with international partners, such as the Joint Intelligence Fusion Centre (JIFC), to enhance regional security.

As Gen. Birungi takes on his new role in Bujumbura, many are left wondering what the future holds for Uganda’s security landscape. While his departure from CMI will undoubtedly be felt, his legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the country’s security and stability.

In the words of one senior security official, “Maj. Gen. Birungi’s leadership has been a game-changer for CMI. His commitment to discipline, professionalism, and accountability has raised the bar for the entire agency. We will miss him, but we are confident that his legacy will endure.”

Last week, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) moved Gen Birungi from his position as commander of the Mountain Infantry Division,and sent him to Bujumbura as Uganda’s Military Attaché and Defence Advisor.

Gen.Birungi previously served as Chief of Uganda People’s Defence Air Force (UPDAF), Special Forces Commander, and later Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

It is here that he made a mark.

