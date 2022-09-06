INTERVIEW! Secrets nobody told you about Kenya based gold firm AfriSwiss

A few days ago, one of Kenya-Nairobi based gold firms — Afriswiss Commodities Trading Limited and her boss Mr. Lynnwood Farr made headlines for wrong reasons—alleged questionable conduct of business. However, in an exclusive interview with this publication, Farr, who is the firm’s managing director dismissed all the allegations as baseless. He insists that might be the work of business rivals and as well business scammers. Below is our quick chat with him:

RP: What do you have to say about the allegations that have been leveled against your company?

FARR: Thanks for reaching out to us. Well, those are baseless allegations peddled by either competitors or business scammers. We are a law abiding company and we have always met our regulators obligations including paying all relevant taxes and in time. The company is fully certified by the Kenyan Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to operate in Kenya. It was granted the Mining Dealers License to facilitate its operations. True, we are based at Wilson Airport, Kenya.

RP: What is the exact scope of your business?

FARR: AfriSwiss Commodities Trading Limited is a professional precious metal trading business registered and established in Nairobi, Kenya to provide unmatched services. We specialize in determining the content of gold, exploration of gold mines, casting and jewelry waste recycling. The company promotes the use of specially designed Artisanal Mining Equipment which eliminates the use of Chemicals and Children in the mining sector in partnership with the United Nations. The company utilizes special satellite technology to support identification of areas in which to mine with the highest level of yields.

RP: Do you operate in Kenya only?

FARR: No, our vision is to be the leading precious metal trader and refinery in East Africa. This implies we are dealing with all countries within the East African Community. We shall achieve this by integrating ethics and technology from Switzerland and Eastern African Community (EAC) Artisanal Miners partners with our clients to bring their precious metals to market. We provide exemplary and professional services in refining precious metals using our Cutting-Edge Technology.

RP: Expound more about this.

FARR: We employ the latest, sophisticated and digital technologies in refining, assay, laser marking of weight and purity of refined products. These include: Refining lab, Assay lab connected by conveyor that moves material between the two labs securely, 16 cameras monitoring 24.7 with full time guards and two refining furnaces. I must all add that we have a one 3 kilo electric and one 6 kilo liquid cooler induction furnace providing a yield of 20 kilos per hour; two XRF machines for receiving verification and final assay work; one Lasar Printing machine to print serial numbers, determine purity and weight on each bar.

RP: Some of the allegations are that you are too connected and as a result you use these connections to run your business questionably.

FARR: Connections are important in every business and without them you are out. But it also depends on how you use them. At Afriswiss, they are used in accordance and regulations of the law. Like I earlier told you this is a law abiding company and that’s why we have reached this far. I have established an international network through my extensive works in West Africa, Europe and East Africa especially Kenya.

RP: Who is Mr. Farr, by the way?

FARR: I am currently the Managing Director of Afriswiss Commodities Trading Limited. I am a multi-skilled professional with extensive management and consulting experience gained over 58 years. I have extensive work experience in the precious metal refining business and deployment specialized Artisanal Mining equipment geared towards improvement of Artisanal Mining worldwide. I offer strategic leadership to the company that has helped create sustainable relationships and grow the company to a reputable professional firm in the precious metal business. I have consulted with major corporations in the field of Alternative Energy for instance ConocoPhillips (Gibbs Energy) and Astris Energy. I have also held various key positions of Plant Security Enforcement Officer in General Dynamics Corporation and Director of Quality Assurance, Director of Manufacturing Operations Computer Systems and Procedures, Director of Industrial Engineering at Canadair. I may also tell you that I am a former President of General Dynamics Canada. In addition, I am a pioneer in the field of Firearm Safety having invented and successfully patenting the First Firearm Warning System device. I have been featured in US broadcasting networks such as ABC News, Fox 10 Arizona, Good Morning, Arizona News along with Arizona local Newspapers covering the Firearm Warning System I invented. I think now you know the person you are talking to. [Laughs]

RP: Absolutely! Maybe the last one. It seems as if you are the only person running the show at Afriswiss.

FARR: No. We have a team of well experienced professionals who handle all requirements in the best way possible. They have extensive experience and are well versed in precious metal refining. One of them is Mr. Karim Mchirgui. Mr. Karim is a specialist in industrial, mineral and organic chemistry. He has extensive experience in determining the content of precious metals, exploration of gold mines, cast and jewelry waste recycling. In line with our company’s objectives and strategy he plays a pivotal role of the Chief Metallurgist thus by assessing the quality of products we offer to our clients and also improving the area of business development in the company. Karim, having experience of over 12 years working in different parts of the world, not only possesses skills and diversity but he is an expert in industrial, mineral and organic chemistry and is also an expert in trade of precious metals. He is competent in monitoring and evaluation of refining of precious metal processes, networking and has had extensive international experience within the Sub-Saharan African Countries. For this reason, we find him to be a suitable human resource to improve the diversity in our skill set.

RP: Any last word.

FARR: No, thank you. That’s all for now.

