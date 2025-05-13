Inzu Ya Masaaba! Ministers ordered to speak Lumasaaba while in cabinet meetings

Pepper Intelligence Unit May 13, 2025 0
IMG-20250501-WA0163

Inzu Ya Masaaba cabinet

 

The spokesperson of the Bamasaaba cultural institution Steven Masiga has revealed to this publication that it is their wish as a cultural institution that all cabinet ministers and envoys appointed by their cultural leader should always communicate in Lumasaaba whenever they have cabinet meetings.

This, according to Masiga, is meant to promote the Lumasaaba language and give it the desired dignity.

The Bamasaaba are inhabitants on the slopes of Mt.Elgon and includes the clans of Mubuya  (Bududa District, Namisindwa District and Manafwa District and Bungoma and Tranzio); Mwambu clan (Sironko district and partly Bulambuli);  and Wanale (Mbale District and Mbale city).

Advertisements

“We shall make it a cultural policy that whenever we go, Lumasaba language will be used as a medium communication. Whether we are addressing the president or other fellow cultural leaders across the country and where necessary our teams can do the translations. Why should we use another man’s language while communicating to our people?

“Cultural institutions are custodians of culture and customs of their communities and cultural actors must use all public space available to promote their language, heritage among others,” Masiga guided.

He says the Umukuka lll, His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma will be heading to the USA in a week’s time and while addressing fellow cultural leaders, he will use Lumasaaba and envoys stationed across the world will do the translations.

 

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

IMG-20250424-WA0036(1)

NTUNGAMO: Men tipped on family responsibilities as WACSOF launches REAL Fathers Project

Pepper Intelligence Unit April 25, 2025
Steven-Masiga

STEVEN MASABA: The historical origin of the name Bugisu and those who inhabit it

Pepper Intelligence Unit April 22, 2025
tt

Chinese Language Day: Tales and Travel Dreams of Global Learners

Pepper Intelligence Unit April 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *