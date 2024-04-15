Iranian attack will be met with response, Israel says

WE TALK SENSE | April 15, 2024 0

Speaking to reporters from the Nevatim Airbase, Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), says Iran’s attacks over the weekend “will be met with a response”.

His remarks come after Israel’s war cabinet met to consider its response to Tehran firing more than 300 projectiles towards Israel.

Halevi says Israel is looking ahead and considering its next steps.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” he adds.

About Post Author

WE TALK SENSE |

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

WW3 DRUMS: Here is what sparked Israel, Iran current conflict

WE TALK SENSE | April 14, 2024 0

WW3 DRUMS: Israel on high alert after unprecedented Iranian attack

WE TALK SENSE | April 14, 2024 0

Col.Nakalema, Uganda national chamber of commerce discuss areas of collaboration 

WE TALK SENSE | April 13, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *