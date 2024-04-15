Iranian attack will be met with response, Israel says

Speaking to reporters from the Nevatim Airbase, Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), says Iran’s attacks over the weekend “will be met with a response”.

His remarks come after Israel’s war cabinet met to consider its response to Tehran firing more than 300 projectiles towards Israel.

Halevi says Israel is looking ahead and considering its next steps.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” he adds.

