IRCU credits Ubos for involving religious leaders in the 2024 census program

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – Religious leaders under their umbrella of Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) have credited Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) for involving them and other denominations in the forthcoming National Housing Population Census.

The remarks were made on Thursday by the Archbishop of Church of Uganda His Grace Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu who doubles as the Chairperson council of Presidents for IRCU during prayer breakfast meeting at Sheraton hotel in Kampala.

In his speech, the Archbishop hailed the statistics body for this great vision in reaching out to religious leaders and making sure that they are fully aware and also involved in the forthcoming National Housing and population census 2024.

Dr. Kazimba noted that the census meeting with religious leaders cemented a strong partnership tool between UBOS and religious fraternity.

He said it is a step in the right direction as work towards having information and data to make central decisions in the country.

He encouraged all members in their capacities to also add their voice in popularising this national census. He also reminded them that the dates of 2024 National census will take place for 10 days from 10th to 19th of May, but not forgetting that the night of 9th is very important.

He implored them to keep remembering the days to ready and be counted as they follow advice received from the bureau.

The involvement of religious leaders in the national census couldn’t have been better without the right thing to do.

He informed fellow members to recall that the census has not just begun today but has been conducted over the years in history.

“As religious leaders, we see census as a central activity in the management and governance,” the Archbishop said. Quoting that during Biblical times counting of the people and property was part and parcel of God’s plan for our fore fathers as stated in Exodus 30: 11-6. “…then lord sent Moses, count the Israelist so that you know how many they are”.

He explained that, every time this is done a person must make a payment to himself to the lord so that nothing terrible will happen to the people.

The man of God further emphasized that population census is part and parcel of the faithful community and encouraged fellow religious leaders to embrace it. “I am sure that the majority of you are conversant with the story of our Lord Jesus Christ in Luke 2: 42. This teaches us how Joseph and Mary heeded for the message to be registered in the town of Nazareth,” Dr. Kazimba recalled.

Conclusively, the Archbishop encouraged all religious leaders to use all their networks and platforms available to popularize and spread the message about the 2024 National population census. He also rallied political leaders to embrace the activities of the census because it is the only way to know how many people there are. “This will help to seat and govern ourselves” said the Archbishop.

While at the same event, the Executive Director of UBOS Dr. Chris Mukiza welcomed and appreciated them for heeding to the call. He informed them that as a Bureau they are ready to give the country the best Statistical data and information. Adding that this will inform the government initiatives both local like NDP and regional as well as international agenda like; Sustainable development goal, PDM, East Africa region 2050 and Africa we want in 2063. He noted that the data the bureau will generate shall be informed of these Development agendas.

The chief statistician further reminded religious leaders that this year’s population census shall be the 6th post independence National Housing and population census. Noting that, the first census was conducted in 1948.

Mukiza also said that Uganda’s current population is projected at 46m Ugandans, adding that by December the bureau will have provided the actual numbers. He later updated the servants of God on the progress activities of this year’s National Census and used the same chance by rallying them to embrace and help the bureau to make it happen.

