IRON SHEETS BONANZA EXCLUSIVE! Full list of gov’t officials who shared OPM iron sheets leaks

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Maria Goretti Kitutu has been accused of mismanaging relief items allocated to her.

This was after Iron Sheets marked for Office of the Prime Minister were reportedly found at her relatives’ homes in Namisindwa where she is the district Woman MP.

However, this publication has exclusively learnt that Kitutu is not alone.

We have since established that a secret crack intelligence team ordered by President Yoweri Musevebu has commenced investigations on who took and what and will demand full accountability.

We have learnt that the Iron Sheets were doled out last year and this year for political mobilization.

The central government through the OPM, released these Iron sheets to various politicians, district officials and as well church leaders regardless of the region.

The Iron sheets of G-28 and pre-painted were meant for vulnerable households, interest groups, institutions (churches, schools, mosques, health centres).

And today we name some of the officials who benefitted from this bonanza.

PM NABBANJA

According to a list in our possession, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja received 2000 pieces of Iron Sheets meant for vulnerable families in Kakumiro and neighboring districts. She is Kakumiro district Woman Mp. They were picked from the OPM using car registration number H4DF 334 on 7th January, 2023. The driver who picked them has been identified as Ntungwameisho Timiseo. Her PA, Bright Alinaitwe signed on her behalf as the receiver.

KARAMOJA MINISTER NANDUTU

The state minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu received 2000 pieces of Iron Sheets. She is Bududa district Woman Mp. They were picked from the OPM using car registration number UAZ347B on 23rd June, 2022. Her PA, Evelyne Bazibu signed on her behalf as the receiver.

ETHICS MINISTER AKELLO

The state minister of ethics and integrity, Rose Lilly Akello, and also Karenga District Woman Mp took 800 pieces of Iron Sheets. On 15th June, 2022 she first picked 500 pieces using car registration number UBE 963S and signed for by her secretary Jane Namaganda. On 17 June,2022 car registration number UBH 347L picked up more 300 pieces and were still signed for by her secretary Namaganda.

SPEAKER AMONG

The Speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among received 500 pieces of Iron Sheets. She is also Bukedea district Woman Mp. They were picked using car registration number UG0582Z on 25 June, 2022. The driver who picked them has been identified as Denis Matsiko.

One Amongi, a Head teacher at Bukedea Comprehensive School (BCS) received them on her behalf. They were also witnessed by one John Mwanje who is the school’s store keeper.

VP ALUPO

Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo received 500 pieces of Iron Sheets. She is also the Katakwi district Woman Mp. They were picked using car registration number UBE 020L on 17th June,2022. Jacinta, an official in the VP’s office, signed as the receiver.

MINISTER LUGOLOBI

The minister of state for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugolobi received 300 pieces of Iron Sheets. He is also Ntenjeru North Mp (Kayunga district). They were picked using car registration number UBG430S on 15th July, 2022. His PA, John Allan Damulira signed as the receiver.

ST.PETER’S C.O.U PRIEST

Seiko David Serumbugu, the priest of St.Peter’s C.O.U, Kungu in Wakiso district received 150 pieces of Iron Sheets. They were picked using car registration number UBL 243H on 15th July, 2022.

CAO NAKAPIRIPIRIT DISTRICT

According to a list in our possession, on 29th December, the CAO Nakapiripirit district received 3,880 pieces of Iron Sheets meant for vulnerable households. They were picked using car registration number UG 0344Z/0345Z. The driver who picked them has been identified as Abudallah Sekimwanyi. Richard Arukor, the PA to Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Davinia Esther Anyakun signed as the receiver. Still on 29th December, 2022, the same CAO Nakapiripirit district took 1120 pieces of Iron Sheets meant for vulnerable households. They were picked using car registration number H4DF 334. The driver who picked them has been identified as Ntungwamesho Timiseo. This is the same car and driver that picked PM Nabbanja’s Iron Sheets.

Still, Richard Arukor, the PA to Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Davinia Esther Anyakun signed as the receiver.

MINISTER KASAIJA

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija picked 600 pieces of Iron Sheets. He is also Member of Parliament for Buyanja County, Kibaale District. Vehicle registration number UBD 983V picked 300 pieces on 22nd June, 2022. A one Francis, a driver, signed as a receiver. On 20th January, 2023, Vehicle registration number UBD 649Q and being chauffeured by John Bosco Tumwine again picked 300 pieces. The minister’s PA, Emmanuel Mbabazi signed as the receiver.

MINISTER KITUTU

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Maria Goretti Kitutu received 1500 pieces of Iron Sheets on 1st January, 2022. The same ministry she heads further received 1500 pieces on 17th June, 2022. Vehicle registration number UAP 343 V and being chauffeured by John Mubiru picked them. Finance Officer Winfred Ndagire signed as the receiver. More so, on the same date, Vehicle registration number UAS 561 P and being chauffeured by Patrick Basaliza picked 1500 pieces. Ndagire still signed as the receiver.

CHIEF WHIP OBUA

Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua picked 300 pieces of Iron Sheets. He is also Member of Parliament for Ajuri County (Alebtong district. Vehicle registration number UAS 494U and being chauffeured by J. Muke picked them on 1st February, 2023. The minister’s PA, Wilfred Mwesige signed as the receiver.

MINISTER BWINO

The Minister of State for Agriculture Bwino Fred Kyakulaga received 300 pieces of Iron Sheets. He is also MP Kigulu County North-Iganga district. Vehicle registration number UG 2519A and being chauffeured by James Bwino picked them on 3rd February, 2023. One Susan Alupo (CDU) signed as the receiver.

MINISTER ANYAKUN

The Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Davinia Esther Anyakun got 300 pieces of Iron Sheets. She is also Nakapiripirit district woman Mp. Vehicle registration number UG 0795Z and being chauffeured by Rashid Kamoga picked them on 6th July, 2022. The same driver signed as the receiver. It should be noted that Richard Arukor, the PA to the same Minister had on 29th December, 2022, received 5000 pieces of Iron Sheets for CAO Nakapiripirit district meant for vulnerable households.

MINISTER NAMUYANGU

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Jennifer Namuyangu got 300 pieces of Iron Sheets. She is also a Kibuku district Woman Mp. Vehicle registration number UBJ 720E picked them on 5th July, 2022. One Steven Aipikor signed as the receiver.

YOUTH MP KIRABO

Central youth Mp, Agnes Kirabo took 200 pieces of Iron Sheets. Vehicle registration number UBL 564Q picked them on 4th July, 2022. Her PA, Moses Kintu signed as the receiver

CAO MOROTO DISTRICT

The CAO Moroto district picked 1000 pieces of Iron Sheets. Vehicle registration number UG 0382Z and being chauffeured by Denis Matsiko picked them on 10th June, 2022. This is the same driver that picked Speaker Amongi’s Irons Sheets. Teko Christine, the Acting Regional Field Officer signed as the receiver.

CAO NAKASEKE DISTRICT/KINONI C.O.U

These received 200 pieces of Iron Sheets. Vehicle registration number UG 0382Z and being chauffeured by Paul Ssempijja picked them on 7th July, 2022. Ham Nahurira, the chairperson LC2, Kinoni signed as the receiver. Rev. Festo Mwebaze was a witness.

MINISTER MUSASIZI

The State Minister for Finance (General Duties), Henry Musasizi took 200 pieces of Iron Sheets. Vehicle registration number UBL 497G picked them on 24th June 2022. His PA, Martin Turyagyenda, signed as the receiver.

More names of Iron Sheets bonanza beneficiaries will be in our subsequent publication.

WIDER PICTURE

This could be a mother of all scandals at OPM and many top government officials will be exposed, a source knowledgeable on the course of the investigations told this publication.

The intelligence team is particularly interested in unconfirmed reports that some of the people mentioned in this list uses some of the Iron Sheets allocated to them for private use like roofing their hotels and apartments!

Some observers are further intrigued by the criteria that was used to pick the beneficiaries given that almost most of the Ugandans are vulnerable.

According to the World Bank’s Quantifying Vulnerability to Poverty in Uganda analysis, about 50 percent of the population in Uganda is vulnerable to poverty.

Legislators from the Karamoja sub-region now want forensic audits conducted on both the procurement and distribution of these relief items Iron Sheets to the intended beneficiaries.

They have also petitioned the Speaker of Parliament (who also ironically received 500 pieces) to institute a Select Committee to do an independent and in-depth investigation.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Muhakanizi has since requested the Karamoja Affairs Ministry to submit accountability of the Iron Sheets.

