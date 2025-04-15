Is Shumuk Mukesh in Pole position to Win Nakawa West MP Seat?

By Our Reporter

In the bustling city of suburb on Nakawa,Kampala, Shumuk Mukesh emerged as a formidable force within the National Resistance Movement (NRM). As a diehard supporter and leader of local business owners, his journey towards political prominence took a decisive turn when he announced his aspirations to become the Member of Parliament for Nakawa West in 2026.

Shumuk Mukesh, known for his unwavering dedication to the NRM, has for long been a unifying figure within the party. His charismatic leadership style and the ability to bring diverse factions together set him apart. As the leader of business owners, he understands the pulse of the local economy and the challenges faced by day to day entrepreneurs.

Mukesh’s campaign is a masterclass in strategic planning. Leveraging his connections within the NRM, he has meticulously built alliances with key party members, ensuring a strong support base. His capability as a leader has become evident as he navigated through the intricate dynamics of local politics, earning the respect of both seasoned politicians and grassroots activists.

The essence of Mukesh’s campaign is inclusivity. Recognizing the importance of unity, he has tirelessly worked to bridge gaps between different communities within Nakawa West. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life has made him a candidate who resonated with the diverse electorate.

Shumuk Mukesh’s vision for Nakawa West is rooted in progress and development. He has outlined comprehensive plans to boost the local economy, improve infrastructure, and empower small businesses. His sincerity and commitment to the welfare of the constituency struck a chord with voters who are eager for positive change.

As the 2026 elections approached, Mukesh’s popularity is set to surge. His campaign rallies are expected to draw large crowds, energized by his compelling speeches and promises of a brighter future for Nakawa West. With a united NRM behind him and widespread support from the community, Shumuk Mukesh is poised to emerge victorious and bring his vision of progress to fruition. Will Mukesh turn all these pros into a formidable force for Nakawa West come 2026? We wait to see wether he will unseat the current MP and leader of opposition,Joel Senyonyi..