Isingiro MP Bakunda grilled over theft of body from Mbarara Hospital Mortuary

Rwizi region police detectives have roasted the Isingiro South legislature Alex Bakunda, who has been evading police summons, related to ordering his men to break into the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary and snatch a body.

A detective at Rwizi Region who was part of the team that grilled the long serving member of Parliament said that Bakunda was forced to present himself at Police after his gang including a driver of his ambulance registration number UBE 129F were arrested at MRRH where they had gone to pick another body of a man said to have been killed in mob justice.

Police investigation revealed that the legislature’s gang attacked the hospital staff and injured one John Okello with a panga.

Police add that the hospital administration was angered by the incident and assisted the assaulted staff to open a case of threatening violence against MP Bakunda’s goons under SD REF NO. 87/18/10/2024 .

Investigations further reveal that Hon Bakunda who has been on the run, on that night, reportedly commanded his gang led by one of his kanyamas who was dressed in army uniform to storm the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Ward where a middle aged woman who was brought in the hospital in a very critical conditions died.

“On orders of Isingiro MP Bakunda, four men intercepted the body from leaving the ward to the mortuary before being convinced that bodies are supposed to pass through the mortuary,” says Police source.

Later, men came driving Bakunda’s ambulance and broke into the hospital mortuary to take the body. A Police officer who gave us information after the Rwizi Region Police Spokesman Samson Kasasira confirmed the incident said that Bakunda has been using his status as the MP to play hide and seek game until Thursday afternoon when he presented himself.



The Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Public Relations Officer Halson Kagure, when contacted was elusive but confirmed the incident which happened a few weeks ago, leaving one of the staff injured.

Kagure said that he couldn’t communicate further on the matters being handled by the Police.

However, he assured the public that all bodies are supposed to pass through the hospital morgue for recording purposes and clearance. He also noted that services atthe mortuary are free of charge adding that whoever is charged has to report to the hospital administration.

During our observation, we noted that the hospital management has since pinned the warning posts with the contacts of administrators .

Police authorities condemned the incident adding tha, MP Bakunda and his men were briefly arrested and bonded out but are expected to keep reporting to police.

The survivor of their violence Mr Okello remains in a distressing mode although one of his fingers which they almost chopped off is recovering. The incident highlights the hospital’s need to deploy armed personnel to improve the security and also exposes impunity exhibited by the ‘right thinking’ members of the society.

About Post Author