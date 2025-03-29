It is impossible to remove Buganda from the map – UBOS

By Evans Najuna

A couple of days ago, several Ugandans, especially those on social media, threw bashes at Uganda’s statistics body, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) over the disappearance of Buganda on the map of Uganda.

During meeting with Buganda Kingdom’s Information Minister, Owek. Israel Kazibwe Kitook at Bulange Mengo, the Bureau of Statistics officials cleared air saying that Buganda has never been removed from the map of Uganda. It is impossible to remove Buganda from the map. UBOS Deputy Executive Director Clears Rumors About Buganda on the Map.

The team that was led by the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Mr. Ssennono Fred, visited Bulange Mengo along with Mr. Okoth Didacus, the Principal Public Relations Officer, and Ms. Nancy Onyango, the Public Relations Officer.

”I think meeting, Mr. Ssennono addressed false claims that Buganda had been removed from Uganda’s map. He assured the Minister that UBOS follows the country’s constitution, which officially recognizes Buganda. “It is impossible to remove Buganda from the map. As UBOS, we do not have such powers,” he said.

To prove this, Mr. Ssennono presented the 2024 official census report and an official map that clearly shows Buganda. He urged the Buganda Kingdom to use UBOS’s public relations team for accurate information instead of relying on individuals spreading false stories. “Some people are spreading these lies for personal gain and to damage our good relationship with Buganda,” he warned.

Owek. Israel Kazibwe Kitooke warmly welcomed the officials and thanked UBOS for taking the step to clear the air and maintain a good working relationship with the Buganda Kingdom. Additionally, the UBOS team came with a sponsorship package for the Kabaka Birthday Run2025, showing their support for the Kabaka and the Buganda Kingdom at large.