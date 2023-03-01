It was not right! – Chameleone apologizes for kissing Weasel on stage

March 1, 2023 Allan
Some people came out with divergent opinions on viral pictures and video of singer Jose chameleon that appeared to have kissed his brother Weasel on stage during his recently concluded Gwanga mujje concert at Lugogo cricket oval.

In a turn of events, Chameleone has come out and said it was a wrong act and has asked his music fans and entire nation to forgive him.

“My sincere apologies to the general public. Weasel and I are brothers and family men. We were caught up in the heat of the moment,” Chameleone wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

“As African men, we respect African values and morals. The act is regrettable and should not have happened and will never happen again. On behalf of the Mayanja family, I kindly apologize,” he added.

The Leone Island Music Empire boss says he was advised to clear the air by Capt. Mike Mukula who has also expressed his gratitude to the singer for heeding his advice.

Yesterday, renowned city pastor Martin Ssempa vowed to drag Chameleone to police and demanded a public apology from him over the same deeds which he described as “indecent and morally offensive acts.”

