ITHUBA Uganda Announces Life-Changing Sh.100 Million POWERBALL Rolldown to Ring in the New Year

ITHUBA Uganda, the operator of the Uganda National Lottery, has announced the highly anticipated year-end POWERBALL Rolldown of UGX 100 million, taking place on December 31, 2024.

This extraordinary opportunity awaits players if the UGX 1.2 billion POWERBALL jackpot remains unwon during the final draw of the year.

The POWERBALL Rolldown is an exciting feature that ensures participants have the chance to win substantial prizes even if the grand jackpot is not claimed.

As part of ITHUBA Uganda’s ongoing commitment to transforming lives, this event is a culmination of a series of successful rolldowns held since November 2024.

These events have delivered life-changing prizes to lucky winners, cementing the POWERBALL as a game that makes dreams come true.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs expressed her excitement: “As we close out the year, the UGX 100 million POWERBALL Rolldown provides another opportunity for Ugandans to end 2024 on a high note. This is your chance to join the growing list of multi millionaires we’ve created this year. We encourage everyone to participate and seize this unique opportunity to win big and start the new year with a fresh perspective.”

“ITHUBA Uganda invites everyone to get their tickets before the draw, scheduled for December 31, 2024. Tickets are available at authorized retailers and through the Uganda National Lottery’s digital platforms.”

TIPS

How to Play POWERBALL: Purchase a PowerBall Ticket for the Friday Draw: Buy at any authorised Uganda National Lottery shop, dial *278# and follow the prompts, or visit nationallottery.go.ugand register now.

Cost: Each ticket is UGX 1,000.

Choose Your Lucky Numbers: Select 5 numbers+ PowerBall to enter the draw and stand a chance to win.

Watch the Draw: Tune in to the draw show on NBS TV at 8:57 PM on Friday the 31 December or on the Uganda National Lottery YouTube channel to see the winning numbers live.

Special Roll Down Feature If the jackpot isn’t won: Guaranteed Roll Down: UGX 100 Million will roll down to the next prize division with winners.

Higher Chances to Win: The prize will continue rolling down to lower divisions until there are winners in that particular division.v

The Highest Match Wins: Players who match the most numbers in the division will take home the prize or the share of the prize depending on the amount of winners.

“ITHUBA Uganda remains committed to responsible gaming and urges participants to play within their means. As 2024 ends, let’s celebrate the possibilities and enter 2025 with optimism and newfound fortune.”

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play.

ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

