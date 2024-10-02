ITHUBA Uganda scoops 3 awards at African Marketing Confederation Awards 2024

ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, has won three prestigious awards at the African Marketing Confederation Awards 2024.

The company’s innovative “Billionz Zizino” thematic campaign was recognized for its creativity and effectiveness, reinforcing ITHUBA Uganda’s commitment to engaging with its audience.

Held over the weekend in Mombasa, the awards ceremony celebrated the top marketing teams and brands from across Africa. According to Stephen Muneza, the Public Relations Officer, ITHUBA Uganda’s PowerBall Billionz Zizino campaign secured three accolades in Silver and Bronze categories.

Under Silver, ITHUBA Uganda scooped ‘Best social media campaign of the year’ accolade by acknowledging the campaign’s impact and engagement on social media platforms, an award that cements ITHUBA Uganda’s digital marketing prowess.

Under Bronze, ITHUBA Uganda scooped, ‘Campaign of the year’ accolade. This coveted award recognizes the most exceptional marketing effort of the year, showcasing ITHUBA’s innovative approach to lottery marketing.

Also under Bronze, ITHUBA Uganda scooped ‘Best Use of Local Insights’ accolade. Muneza says this award highlights the campaign’s success in leveraging local culture and consumer behavior, creating meaningful connections with audiences.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, expressed her excitement.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions, which reflect our dedication to creativity and setting up a seamless National Lottery. Through dynamic visuals, strategic partnerships with local influencers, and engaging activations, we’ve created a campaign that speaks to Ugandans. The results speak for themselves, with over UGX 2.5 billion paid out to winners across all divisions and an increase in retailer acquisition from 350 to over 820agents. This campaign has truly transformed the landscape of our lottery operationconsidering we have just been in operation for four months.”

Michelle says the “Billionz Zizino” campaign captivated audiences with dynamic visuals and a robust go-to-market strategy.

“Key components included strategically placed billboards, partnerships with local influencers, engaging below-the-line (BTL) activations, catchy jingles, and compelling winners’ stories that fostered trust and excitement. This versatile campaign also adapts seamlessly across different lottery games, such as “Millionz Zizino” for SPORTSTAKE 10 and DAILY LOTTO.”

The African Marketing Confederation Awards celebrate excellence in marketing across the continent, and this year, brands from Kenya and Uganda stood out among the finalists. ITHUBA Uganda’s achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of its marketing team.

About ITHUBA UGANDA

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

