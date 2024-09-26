IT’S OFFICIAL! love rat Kakwenza divorces baby mama Basiima, marries loaded UK cougar

It’s now official—Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija, an exiled Ugandan lawyer, writer and member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has dumped his baby mama Basiima Eve (Mrs. Kakwenza), and decided to marry loaded UK cougar Rebecca Agaba aka Maama Kaliro.

Sources say Kakwenza has officially divorced Basiima and decided to marry Maama Kaliro.

The new marriage ceremony reportedly took place in Zambia a few weeks ago.

The Maama Kaliro snoops are telling you about was some time back dating retired Ugandan professional boxer Andaman Daku but they parted ways after she reportedly nabbed him with another woman as the two traveled to Dubai for a steamy private party last year.

Following their bitter fallout, it’s said that she terminated all the projects they had started up together and kicked him out of her house, after which he returned to Netherlands to beg his Mzungu baby mama to take him back in.

Latest reports however indicate that Maama Kaliro is head over heels with the exiled celebrated writer and the two are ready to start living together as wife and husband.

Snoops reveal that Basiima tried to save her marriage by seeking the attention of Andaman, telling him to cause Maama Kaliro and Kakwenza’s separation but he turned down her ploy by assuring her that he has nothing to do with Maama Kaliro because she is his ex.

Basiima, left with no option, tried talking to Dr. Stella Nyanzi who has also failed to talk to Kakwenza into taming his ever raging ‘Rukira’!

We hear that Basiima also tried to reach out to top officials in the National Unity Platform (NUP), to see if anyone could help to talk to her man, since he also subscribes to the party but all in vain.

However, sources reveal that some NUP officials have distanced themselves from the saga, categorizing it as a private, family matter.

It should be recalled that when Maama Kaliro was still smitten with Andaman, she used to heavily bankroll his boxing career and personal lifestyle, including pumping dime in his NUP activations, since he subscribes to the political party.

It is alleged that Kakwenza is not expected to let her go if the closeness involves big bucks!

Watch this space for one of Kakwenza’s former mzungu bonkmate who has no kind words for him.

