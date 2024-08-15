Jail beckons as IGG completes probe into MUBS rot, ex-principal Balunywa

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has completed investigations into the rot at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) which happened during ex-Principal, Prof Wasswa Balunywa’s tenure and the findings are not palatable, this publication has learnt.

We are told the report will be released soon and make a lot of recommendations.

Well knowledgeable sources briefed about the report told us that if implemented some MUBS staff (current and former) will end up in jail.

Some will lose their jobs while others will be forced to refund some money.

Some MUBS contractors will also equally not be spared.

Balunywa left MUBS last year in May after failing to secure a contract renewal.

A section of staff later wrote a missive to the Minister of Education and Sports Ma’am Janet Museveni and as well the IGG detailing the extent of the rot at the Nakawa based institution which all reportedly happened during Prof. Balunywa’s 25 year tenure as the Principal.

Some of the allegations include: corruption, mismanagement, abuse of office, irregular recruitment of staff, failure to remit staff NSSF, PAYE and other taxes to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), irregular payment of responsibility allowances, victimization of members of management, irregular recruitment of relatives, girlfriends, wives and friends, refusal to pay tuition for staff on PhD studies, irregular creation of new departments and faculties and appointment of heads and campus directors who do not qualify, tuition not paid to URA but to individual staff accounts in MUBS, stealing of school property, operating expenditure accounts in the dean of students office, using MUBS funds to recruiting recruit and pay personal staff including shamba boys, gardeners, cooks, maids and security guards in various homes and among others.

