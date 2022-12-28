Jay silver on the moon over 2nd child ‘Princess Joana’

Recently, singer/artist Silver Jay and mother of his children are beaming with joy after welcoming a second bouncing baby girl. The excited singer has confirmed the latest news to us.

It should be recalled that this is the second baby for the couple. According to the singer, he has named the child Joan. Some of his music fans have named his child in a dedication to his young baby.

Jay Silver is a fashionista, musician and songwriter currently under Platinum Music Label. His first time in the studio was around 2017 when he released his first single song ‘Cheri’.

He followed it up with some great songs like Balance, Go Down Low, Love Time to mention but a few. He continues to perform with different Musicians from Sweden where he is based since 201

In 2019, the hunky singer was nominated for the Best Music Video in 2019 He won Best Song of the year ( Whine 4Me) in the Afro Scandinavian Music Awards. He has previously been nominated for the Adia Award in the category of Best Dressed Male Artist.

He also won Best Stage performance 2019 in a show with Gyptian from Jamaica

