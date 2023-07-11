Jobs loss panic as Fresh Diary ponders quitting Uganda market

Advertisements

There is panic among staff of Fresh Dairy Uganda, a subsidiary of Brookside Dairy Limited, owned by Kenyans and the French.

This publication has learnt that employees are in fear of losing their jobs anytime. It is not clear whether the diary firm is downsizing, restructuring or quitting the Ugandan market forever. But staff have been told to prepare for whatever comes.

Sources say the diary firm’s profits have dwindled in the recent past. This has been reportedly attributed to stiff competition locally. Other Key milk producers and exporters in Uganda include Pearl Dairies, Jesa Farm Dairy, Amos Dairies Uganda Limited, Paramount Dairies Limited, GBK Dairy Products Limited, Dairyman’s Cheese, Vital Tomosi Dairy Limited and Lakeside Dairy Limited.

We are told matters have been made worse by Kenya’s restrictions on milk imports from Uganda, especially powder.

And Fresh Dairy Uganda has not been spared. It has been too denied the milk processor export permits to Kenya and that those given are often delayed.

Sources say the investors could now be pondering exiting the Ugandan market for good.

Rumours of Fresh diary quitting Uganda are not new and have refused to go away.

We are told Century Bottling Company Limited, the producers of Coca-cola soda products, Rwenzori water among others have all long been harboring plans of entering into dairy business: And they have been linked to acquiring Fresh dairy.

WIDER PICTURE

Brookside dairy ltd, which was founded in Kenya in 1993, operates in East, West and Central Africa, producing a wide range of dairy products. It has majorly been expanding through acquisitions.

In 2014 French food group Danone acquired a 40% stake in Brookside for several million dollars. The Kenyatta family still remains the dominant shareholder in Brookside with a 50% stake, while Abraaj Capital, a Dubai-based private equity firm, owns 10% of the company.

