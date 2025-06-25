Johnson Musinguzi duly nominated for NRM ticket race in Sheema South ahead of July primaries

Celebrated journalist and businessman Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha has been officially nominated to contest in the upcoming party primaries for the NRM flag in Sheema South ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Musinguzi, a famous mobiliser and community development advocate, successfully underwent the nomination process on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, before the NRM Electoral Commission, led by Dr Tanga Odoi, securing his place on the ballot for the July 16 party primaries.

Speaking to the media shortly after nomination, Byarabaha highlighted his experience in journalism and Business during which he has championed community engagement, transparency, and development.

He said this background, coupled with his leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Sheema district’s challenges and opportunities, positions him to offer effective and transformative leadership.

“I have fulfilled the party requirements and successfully nominated, and I am fully committed to following all the guidelines set by the NRM Electoral Commission,” Byarabaha stated.

He called on party leaders and election officials to ensure a free and fair electoral process, urging them to uphold the will of the people. He also encouraged his supporters to run an issue-based campaign.

Musinguzi, who recently outlined his development plan for Sheema South, has over the years been known for engaging with community members, local businesses, government officials, and other relevant organizations to build a strong coalition for transforming Sheema through Sheema Development Association.

Under the slogan #TeamGoogoro , Byarabaha has pledged through a robust intervention to tackle Youth Unemployment problem , Infrastructure Development , Social Support and Protection of youthful population ,Agriculture Innovations ,Extension of vital services like power, water and Internet ,Extension of ICT services to our schools plus representing views of the people in parliament for the attention of relevant ministries to take note and action.

Observers say Musinguzi Byarabaha’s acts of humility, generosity and hard work have earned him a place in the hearts of the people of Sheema South in Sheema District. Stakeholders are hopeful that Musinguzi’s experiences and vision will contribute positively to enhancing development and transformation of the constituency.

Musinguzi was born in Bubaare 1 village, of Kitagata town council near the popular Kitagata Hot springs that have potential to transform the area by attracting hundreds of tourists.

He attended school at Kitagata Central PS, Muntuyera High School Kitunga, Masheruka SS, Makerere University (BA (Hons)) in Uganda and University of Leicester in the UK (MA,Media, Comms & PR) in 2012.

In 1999, Byarabaha was one of the pioneer workers at Radio West (Gamba Mpurire) where he was a reporter and a presenter and brainchild behind the popular programmes called Wagahurire and Katuhurirane that still run to date.

In 2001, he left Radio West and pioneered a new media company called Red Pepper that changed the media landscape in Uganda. It trained hundreds of journalists and sales people that have moved on to pioneer several media outlets in Uganda media space today. It was a revolution and it continues to nurture many journalists through the now trending digital media space.

Many entrepreneurs that hitherto feared the high costs of media advertising found The Red Pepper affordable and they gave them a platform to blossom eg Movit, Premier Distilleries Ltd, etc and all these have gone on to employ thousands of Ugandans even those from Sheema South.

During this time especially between 2012 and 2024, Musinguzi was selected as a consultant to undertake Media and Communication strategies for organizations like the Uganda National Environment Management Authority, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, NWSC, Oil and Gas Sector, Trade Mark East Africa, Higher Education Students’ Financing Board, Bank of Uganda among others.

All these gave him a wealth of experience to approach many issues with adequate information and to know several key stakeholders that one needs to perform in top offices including being a Member of Parliament.

As a development activist with Sheema Development Association (SDA),a nonprofit association that brings together development loving people from Sheema district,Musinguzi mobilized people to embrace development and also invest in their district.

As a result, many have started small scale industries, many agricultural projects ranging from apiary, zero grazing for dairy products, coffee growing and other initiatives in many sectors. Under his leadership, SDA has also made strategic interventions in the health and education sectors. In all, he has steered the Association to make Sheema a better place to live in.

Some of the SDA Major Projects undertaken include ; Capacity Building for Sheema district leaders, Kampala (2017) , Donations of mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other medical items to Kitagata Hospital (2016), Capacity Building to Local Council Leaders held at Klinka, Kabwohe(2019), Go back home policy(2017) to date, Food relief to vulnerable people(2018), Donation of Theatre equipment to Kitagata Hospital and Kabwohe HC IV (2020), Construction and handover of 3 stance bathroom/ toilet to Kigarama HC III, Community Mobilization on radios, fundraising E.T.C, Support Sheema Run(2021), UGX 12bn proposal to upgrade Kitagata Hospital, Scholarships to several underprivileged students in Sheema, Upgrade of Kyeihara Ps and Network connection to parts of Bugongi and Rugarama.

TEAM GOOGORO MARSHALL PLAN FOR SHEEMA COUNTY SOUTH

Sheema South being a majorly hilly place,eg Bigona, Irashagye,Kyeihara,Buraro,Muhito etc googoro is a sliding game used by mostly youth on slippery grass (esp during dry season) or slippery surfaces after rains.Once you sit on it,there is no turning back until your destination.So,all problems of Sheema South will be carried away googoro way for real time solutions, according to Musinguzi.That is the reason for the slogan #TeamGoogoro

Youth Unemployment problem: Musinguzi intends to hit this problem with a multi-pronged approach. This will range from skilling the youth, launch of 6 mega projects in each sub county/town council, robust connection of the already qualified youth to available opportunities locally, nationally and internationally. They have already set up a permanent office in the constituency that will work as a connecting hub for all youth for better opportunities.

Cash Omunshaho : Most of the constituents lack cash to do business and other profitable errands. Team Gogogoro has planned a fund for every village (LC 1) in Sheema South to solve this. This will supplement various government programs that are already running but poorly supervised by the current constituency leadership.

Infrastructure Development: Several infrastructure ranging from roads, schools,hospitals/health units, etc need upgrade/revamp.With his lobby power and new approach, these will be addressed with availability of funding.

Social Support and Protection of youthful population :With increasing urbanization and to earn cash to survive,several of the youth have been left exposed to vagaries of over drinking, drug abuse, early pregnancy and other ills. Team Googoro’s program of jobs and cashomunshaho will partly solve this. Others will need rehabilitation. Others will need early mentoring while in schools etc and there will be a program targeting the youth in schools, prayer places, sports etc to encourage them to live responsibly and have a hopeful future. This will be done by outsourced professionals Uganda and outside Uganda where such programs have yielded positive results. This will improve the production of our population for better results.

Agriculture Innovations : Through existing farmer groups, cooperators, etc Musinguzi is determined to lobby and bring in experts; Firstly to help improve the quality of what they we are doing and to also do value addition. He will build strong partnerships to propel the industry. Emphasis on growing more coffee, fruit trees etc will be supported with a good number of seedlings per season.

‘’Value addition in coffee, fruits,dairy products,millets etc will be worked on. Animal farmers face a challenge of tick resistance and fake drugs.We shall not keep quiet on this.Same problem with various inputs in the crop sector’’, said Musinguzi.

Support to Social functions/Prayers Places : Musinguzi has pledged to support the above and also use the occasion to sensitize the youth and community on values of hard work and current trends in education and work.

Musinguzi intends to start a radio station in Sheema South named Googoro FM where all voters will be allowed to air free announcement and all discussions on problems affecting the area.

Security/Law and Order : Without this, nothing can be achieved.Musinguzi says he will continue to encourage and ensure that those in charge play their roles e.g. police, judiciary and others.This will lead to harmony and ensure that people’s properties and other assets are secure.

Extension of vital services like power, water and Internet : These are vital in the current World that has become a global community.He will use the lobby power to have these services accessed by all communities in Sheema South.

Road Safety for Boda riders and passengers :There is a special plan to continue to enhance road safety among riders and required compensation after accidents.

Extension of ICT services to our schools etc : Through UCC, he will work with the team there to equip our secondary and tertiary institutions with computer and internet services to keep students on track with global events.

Legislation: Musinguzi will represent views of the people in parliament for the attention of relevant ministries to take note and action. And as per Article 79(1) of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, “Parliament shall have powers to make laws on any matter for the peace,order, development and good governance of Uganda” He will legislate well for the people of Sheema County South and Uganda at large.

