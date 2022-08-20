Juliana’s ‘Boundles concert’ ends at 10;40pm on a high, Sweet kid cheers up audience

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi held her ‘Boundless concert’ at Serena hotel.

Despite late and slow arrival of her, the show was fairly attended.

At 9;15pm, Juliana entered the Serena auditorium from the back, dressed in an elegant white fitted costume.

She began with one of her famous bangers, “Kanyimbe”. The audience immediately started singing along. She later transitioned easily into a cover song titled “Excess Love,” before quickly shifting to a more upbeat tone.

She also performed “Tobanakutya, Mundeke and I am still here before doing Lucky Dube’s cover of “That’s the way it is.”

Then delivered “Zaabu” and “Njagala Ondage Omukwano” while moving from the back of the stage on an elevated catwalk.

Throughout the show, Juliana maintained an easy back-and-forth between old and new songs, performing crowd-pleasers like “Diana,” where she invited singer and guitarist Aziz Azion.

She left for a breather and left Aziz Azion on stage.

Juliana returned barefoot in a black shiny costume. She rolled once again, starting with “Woman”, a song she dedicated to her mother, who was in the audience.

She brought Sweet Kid out of retirement and they performed their famous duet, “Silina. The crowd that was seemily quiet danced to the tune. They were woken up.

By 10;45pm, she had wrapped up the show with “Kibaluma,” hit.