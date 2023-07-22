JUST ASKING! What’s wrong with troubled DFCU bank’s CEO job?

Advertisements

The employee turnover at DFCU bank has reached worrying levels with the bank’s key stakeholders fearing for the worst.

To make matters worse the exodus has not spared senior staff members.

Some have been forced to leave while others are quitting voluntarily after seeing no future there, insiders say.

The latest to leave is long-serving staffer William Ssekabembe. He has been at the bank for more than 11 years. At the time of his exit he was acting as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He was appointed to this position in January this year following the exit of another senior staffer Mathias Katamba who was the bank’s CEO.

This has since raised a question: what’s wrong with DFCU bank’s CEO job? We shall answer this question in our subsequent publication. Junior staffers who have since left the bank in the last one year also number in hundreds, according to sources. But why? Watch this space!

