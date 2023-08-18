Just asking: Where is NUP’s staunch supporter Senyonjo?

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Isaac Senyonjo, a National Unity Platform (NUP) high-profile activist, has been declared missing by his family and friends.

During the time the People Power pressure group that later transitioned into NUP was at its height prior to the 2021 general elections, he involved himself in canvassing support for then NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in the areas of Mityana district.

His mobilization prowess together with Mityana Municipality Mayor Faustin Lukonge Mukambwe who is also top NUP honcho saw the likes of Francis Zaake emerge victorious to represent Mityana Municipality in the 11th the parliament.

Immediately after the 2021 election period, NUP redeployed him in Masaka to recruit supporters ahead of 2026 elections under the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in parliament, Mathias Mpuuga the current Member of Parliament representing Nyendo – Mukungwe Division, Masaka district on NUP ticket.

Aware of the 2021 political wave that saw NUP sweep most seats in the central region, the NRM cannot take chances again and the likes of Senyonjo have to be tamed early.

Resultantly family members suspect his activities may have attracted the interest of security operatives.

According to one of his family members who preferred to speak on conditions of anonymity, Senyonjo was early this year in March, 3rd 2023 arrested during some of NUP’s political activities in Mityana. A charge of inciting violence vide 13/30/03,023 was slapped against him but eventually released on police bond.

Family members say in the last months they have not heard from him and there are fears he could have been re-arrested like it has been the case with some NUP agents.

“He was released on bond. But we have never seen him again. We don’t know if he was arrested again or hiding somewhere else. Our searches to various police stations and prisons have yielded nothing,” revealed a family member.

It is alleged that prior to disappearance and after securing his freedom on bond, Senyonjo had been receiving numerous phone calls from unknown people, warning him to refrain from funding and supporting NUP party activities or risk putting his life and that of family in harm’s way.

Circumstances surrounding his whereabouts are still unclear as efforts to receive a comment from Uganda Police Force spokesperson proved futile.

Could Senyonjo have joined a list of other activists who have fled the country or are on the government’s wanted list over alleged subversive activities? These include activist and novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who fled to Germany last year after he was incarcerated over his criticism of the government and reportedly tortured.

Another activist, William Ntege aka “Kyuma Kyayesu” also fled the country last year soon after he was released from Kitalya prison. NUP also says most of its supporters arrested prior, during and after 2021 polls are still missing up-to-date.

