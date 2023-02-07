JUST IN; Museveni promotes Nadduli, appoints new advisors

President Museveni has released a list of newly appointed senior presidential advisors in different categories.

In the newly released list, the president has retained but also promoted former Minister without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli to a senior presidential advisor on Political/Mobilization where he will have the terms and benefits of a cabinet minister.

Retained

In the same list, the president reappointed Gen Muhoozi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, former Vice President, Specioza Wandira Kazibwe as the Senior Presidential Advisor on population, and health issues under the Ministry of Health , former army commander and Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator, Gen Salim Saleh as Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence, Dr.Ezra Suruma as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Finance and Economic Planning , all on terms of a cabinet minister, Chris Rwakasisi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties, former Minister for Trade, Amelia Kyambadde is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry, Prof. Edward Rugumayo is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs ,Hajji Abbey Walusimbi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Klaus E. P. Holderbaum, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism and Investment, former Minister of Works and Transport, Monica Azuba Ntenge, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Works, former Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Media whereas former Justice minister, Ephraim Kamuntu is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Constitutional affairs whereas Hajjat Hadija Namyalo Uzeiye, the Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Maj. (Rtd) Kakooza Mutale as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs , Florence Mutyabule as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation (Busoga Region), former Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil, Gas and Minerals whereas former Principal Private Secretary Mary Amajo ias the Senior Presidential Advisor on Public Service.

Former CID Director, Elizabeth Kuteesa has also been retained as the Presidential Advisor on Police matters whereas former Education Minister, Geraldine Namirembe Bitamazire has also been retained as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Education Matters.

News ones in

Among the newly appointed advisors is the former Minister of State for Housing and former NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Region, Sam Engola who is now the Senior Presidential Advisor on Lango Affairs whereas former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Prof. Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Kisuule, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Middle East.

