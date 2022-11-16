JUST IN: Super Sexy Bagala among local commentators at world cup, Andrew Kabuura misses

Gorgeous Peace Diana Bagala is among the six full-time leads and two standby commentators and analysts that have been selected by Multichoice Uganda to deliver commentary in Luganda as the World cup kicks off. Sexy Bagala will be alongside Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, John Vianney Nsimbe, Stuart Kimera, Dumba Sulaiman, Micheal Kigozi, Reuben Luyombo, and Henry Kyambadde.

Six full-time leads and two standby commentators and analysts that have been selected for the World Cup

It is no doubt that these sports presenters have been at the helm of local football content in the country.

They were unveiled to the public during a press engagement held at the MultiChoice Uganda Head Office in Kololo.

With just 4 days to the official kick-off scheduled for 20th November 2022 in Qatar Ugandans have already shown great excitement for the most prestigious football tournament.

Rinaldi Jamugisa the PR and Communications manager of MultiChoice Uganda said that the addition of local commentary is in line with their hyperlocal strategy and commitment to enhance their customers’ television experience and delight them with sports content that resonates with their viewing needs and preferences.

It has also been understood that there will be a public viewing for the kick-off match between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th Nov 2022 at Legends Grounds. This year’s tournament will attract over 35 countries all competing for the first position whose title holder’s France will be defending.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts