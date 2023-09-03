Justice Wangutusi to head Bamasaba reform committee

Advertisements

Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Inzu–Ya-Masaba leadership, led by Umuguga His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma who was gazetted recently by Government has set up a 10-member committee to spearhead a consultative process on how best to run and serve the subjects.

The team, headed by former High Court Judge Justice David Wangutusi will consult all the Bamasaba from all corners of Bugisu and beyond and come up with a framework for association of all Bamasaba in accordance with Art 37 of the 1995 constitution which provides for right of association and other outstanding provisions.

Other committee members include Counsel Richard Masereje as committee secretary, Dr. Hosea Wambaka, Faith Magolo, Dr. Norah Madaya, Engineer. Irene Muloni Nafuna, Dr. Charles Masaba, Dr. Isaac Shinyekwa, Kenyan representative Samuel Watulatsu, Rev. Kangala Tumwa and Muse Musimbi.

The key terms of reference of the committee include soliciting views from the citizens of Masabaland including those in Kenya and Diaspora on how to relate well with the Government.

This will involve examining various provisions of the constitution of Uganda, the Inzu-Ya-Masaba constitution and the culture policy of Uganda 2019 as amended.

The inzu-Ya-masaba has been embroiled in leadership wrangles that saw the institution operate without a gazetted head for the last three years.

The stalemate was resolved last month when Mudoma was gazetted on August 4, 2023, under General Notice No. 1413 of 2023, according Vol. CXVI No. 52. This followed an election where Mudoma became a cultural leader upon election by clan heads on 26 July at Lukhobo, in Malukhu in Mbale City.

The committee will advise the Umukuka on the much needed reforms and how to foster unity.

The idea of assembling such a strong team has attracted positive response from various corners of Bugisu .Hon. Justine Khainza is optimistic all internal contradictions will now be resolved.

“Such a high level team of eminent personalities with tested skills in administration and law will help provide a lasting solution to many ills that have affected the cultural institution. Cultural institutions are meant to create unity among its natives and we shall ensure we achieve this,” said Mr. Steven Masiga, the spokesperson of the institution.

Masiga further encouraged all Bamasaba to candidly convey their views to the committee and also to accord the committee maximum respect in its work.

Mudoma believes the committee's recommendations will help him ensure Bamasaba land enjoy its status as a cultural institution. He said he will welcome all the recommendations by the committee.

