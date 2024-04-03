Kabale Businesswoman Commits Suicide

By Moses Agaba

Residents of Kamukira cell Kirigime ward Southern Division Kabale municipality on Saturday morning woke up in shock after 47 years old businesswoman was founded committed suicide in her house.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson has identified the deceased as Gloria Uwimama 47 years a Kamukira cell Kirigime ward Southern Division Kabale municipality.

Maate says that preliminary investigations reveal that Uwimana woke up at around 6am and the husband one Arineitwe Emmanuel a Human Resource officer at Kabale University inquired where she was going and she told him that she had some course work to finish up and submit and the husband believed it since she was a masters degree student of Uganda martyrs university.

He says that the husband saw her move from their bedroom to the sitting room at a later time, when he woke up at around 8:40am and he moved into the sitting room he only found the phone and eye glasses of the wife there.

Maate says he then inquired from their daughter one Kirabo Faith the whereabouts of their mother and she told him that the mother had gone to her shop but Shortly Arineitwe Emmanuel received a call from Augustne Muwanika the head teacher Child Africa one of the tenants, informing him that the wife had hanged herself to death from the business house.

He says The police were accordingly alerted, and the Homicide team visited and documented it, witnesses statements were recorded and the body taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem which was done and the results showed death by hanging, which was very unfortunate

“Our people should always seek services of the relevant offices for cancelling than resorting to termination of their individual lives which is uncalled for”, said Maate.

