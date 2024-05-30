Kabale District Councilors Protest Land Encroachment, Demand Accountability 

By Moses Agaba

Kabale District Council on Tuesday led a peaceful demonstration against alleged Land Grabber taking the District Plot along Bwankosya road in Kabale Municipality

Members of the Kabale District Council led by Speaker Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi convened in form of protest, at Plot 39, along Bwankosya road in Kabale Municipality, to demonstrate their grievance against an unnamed woman whom they tagged as a “habitual land grabber” trying to take the District owned piece of land.

The protest gained momentum during a council meeting after discovering that plot number 39 had allegedly been encroached upon by unknown individuals.

During the session, female workers’ councilor Betty Amatsiko tabled a question without notice, requesting Chief Administrative Officer Fred Kalyesubula to explain how people encroached on the District plot without the council’s knowledge.

Amatsiko’s question was unanimously supported by the council members, including male workers’ councilor George Saturday, Kahungye Sub County Councilor Baker Turyamureeba, elderly councilor Richard Mporera, Kabale District Deputy Speaker Ian Mugisha, and central and southern councilor Verah Tumuheki, among others. They questioned how the District Land Board could issue double land titles for the same plot.

In response, Kalyesubula informed the council that he had recently written to Kabale Municipality Town Clerk Justine Barekye, requesting an explanation of how the new plot owners, created by the Municipality authorities, encroached on the District’s plot without the council’s knowledge.

He also mentioned that he had assigned District Surveyor Prosper Ahisibwe to compile a report on the plot. However, councilors were angered upon receiving information that the District’s plot was still intact.

Following this information, Kabale District Speaker Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi rallied the councilors to protest and inspect the plot along Bwankosa Road to ascertain who had encroached on it.

The plot situated in the former Quarters near the Kabale Municipal Stadium was recently fenced off and the Authorities claim that the suspected land grabber had raised a sign post reading “Land For Sale”.

By the time they reached their accompanied by the Press , the sign post was not there, but the barbed wire fence welcomed them to their shock .

The speaker Nyinakiiza Flavia, LC.5 Councilor for Kamuganguzi Alex Owamaani, Female LC.5 Councilor for Northern and Central Division Vera Tumuheki, Kahungye Subcounty Councilor Champion Baker, Youths Councilor Ronald Bagamuhunda, Betty Amasiko LC.5 for the Workers among others, all made statements in condemnation of the suspected land grabber. The Councilors said they suspected involvement of the District Land Surveyor and other officials in this fraud. They claimed that the plot of land already has two land titles . One in the name of the District and the other in the name of the and grabber.

Currently, Kabale District Council is also struggling to regain ownership of plots 36 and 37 and the District house in Bugongi Ward, Northern Division of Kabale Municipality, which was allegedly grabbed by the District’s Information Communications Technology (ICT) officer Tobias Habasa.

