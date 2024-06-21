Kabale District Launches ugx 2.2 Billion Shilling Kitibya Bridge and Road Rehabilitation Project

By Moses Agaba

Authorities in Kabale District and the Ministry of Works and Transport have launched the construction of the Kitibya Bridge and the rehabilitation of the 6.8-kilometer Kitibya-Mishundo-Kabanyonyi road in Kyanamira Sub County The project is valued at Ugx 2.2 billion.

This road, connecting to the old Kabale road in Rwenkima village, links Kitibya, Kabira 2, Kyakagoye, Kategure, Mishundo A, Mishundo B, and Rwiraguju villages to the Kabanyonyi trading center.

Engineer Musa Mwine, the project manager and a civil engineer from the Ministry of Works and Transport, detailed that the project’s scope includes site clearance, heavy grading, gravelling, drainage works, expanding the road to 7 meters wide, erecting project identification signboards, and constructing a box culvert, all to be completed within one year. The project has been contracted to Kwed Construction Limited.

Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira expressed optimism that the construction of the bridge and road would ease the transportation of agricultural and other products. She encouraged residents to continue embracing government programs aimed at fighting poverty.

Gordon Manzi The Kabale District Principal Assistant Secretary, representing the Chief Administrative Officer, expressed hope that residents would not request compensation, as those with land around the road had filled out consent forms, allowing their land to be used.

He warned the contractor against performing substandard work and emphasized the importance of timely completion.

Annet Mugisha Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament commended Ndamira Atwakiire and Niwagaba for their efforts in lobbying for this project as he asked the people of Kigezi to stop engaging in sectarian tendencies but always support their leaders so that they can lobby for them projects from government .

Hillary Kwarikunda the contractor pledged to ensure timely execution of works and quality work and standard works

Speaking as the chief guest at the launch and site handover to the contractor on Thursday, at Kitibya Bridge in Kigata parish Kyanamira Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba highlighted that he, along with Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament Catherine Atwakiire, successfully lobbied for the Ugx 2.2 billion from the government under the District Urban and Community Access Roads project within the Ministry of Works and Transport to improve road access in the area.

He reminded the locals that there would be no compensation for any damages and expressed hope that the rehabilitation would boost agriculture and other businesses, urging people to cooperate with the contractor.

Niwagaba implored the residents to take advantage of the road to improve their household incomes as he said that the construction of the road is meant to facilitate the increase in crop production and also improve access to markets for their agricultural produce.

