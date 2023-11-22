Kabale District ranked Second in adhering to Gov’t Procurement procedures

Advertisements

By Moses Agaba

Kabale District has been awarded for excelling and properly using the Government procurement portal-GPP in the procurement processes. Government Procurement Portal (GPP) is a system-based platform used for monitoring, informing, analyzing data, reporting etc. by PPDA, PDEs and Providers.

According to Gerald Auku Padde, the project director at Transparency international Uganda- the award followed a survey which they conducted in 50 districts across the county, which had two components of capacity building and the rewarding aspect. Ibanda district came in the first position while Mbarara district was third.

Advertisements

Auku adds that the survey, which was carried out in the 2021/22 financial year held under the theme “Recognizing good governance in District Procurement” aimed at finding out how capacity building can have an impact on performance of procurement processes and whether the aspect of rewards can influence performance.

He adds that the survey which was done, in collaboration with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), Makerere Uganda and University of California ranked Kabale District in the second position in terms of capacity building, which helped to ensure thorough and accountable procurement processes in the district.

The award was received by a team led by the Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner-Ronald Bakak, the LC5 Chairperson, Nelson Nshangabasheija, the Principal Assistant Secretary-Gordon Manzi and the Senior procurement officer-Mercy Atuheire among others.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Kabale District senior Procurement officer, Mercy Atuheire, said that as the district procurement unit, they are excited over the recognition and promised to continue to publicizing all the procurement notices to encourage accountability.

Gordon Manzi the Kabale District Principal Assistant Secretary-, noted that the practice of the district using different avenues to publicize all the procurement notices and information has generated confidence in the district procurement processes and helps to generate feedback from the public. He added that this helps to generate advisories on procurement priorities which bring about social inclusion and transparency.

Nelson Nshangabasheija the Kabale District LCV Chairperson, commended the district procurement unit for their openness and ensuring accountability during the procurement processes.

Ronald Bakak, The Deputy Resident District commissioner, noted that the district was able to post such a good performance because of the cooperation that exists between all the organs of the district.

About Post Author