Kabale High Court denies bail to police officer accused of shooting prime witness 

Brian Musasiizi July 27, 2024 0

By Moses Agaba

The High Court in Kabale has denied bail to Detective Inspector of Police Vianny Habineza then attached to Bunagana Police station accused of murdering a prime witness in a defilement case that he was accused of defiling and impregnating his 16 years old maid.

Prosecution states that IP Vian Habineza shot dead Bosco Dusabe a Boda Boda rider in Kisoro District on august 6th 2023 while at Nyaruruma  Village  Chahi Sub County in Kisoro District.

Dusabe was a prime witness in a defilement case in which Habineza was alleged in February, 2021 while at Rutare village in Chahi  Sub County, had unlawful carnal knowledge with his 16 years old maid whom he impregnated.

Detective Inspector of Police Vianny Habineza on Thursday who appeared before the Kabale High Court Justice Samuel Emokor through her lawyer Mark Mwesigye he had applied for bail last month, saying he is ready to abide by all terms set by the court.

Justice  Emokor  while delivering his ruling on the bail application  at the  High Court  on Kikungiri  Hull Kabale  Municipality  he said that the sureties that Habineza presented in court are substantial  but Habineza  is still a serving police officer as if he is granted bail this can interference in the case and as well he is being charged with a capital offence of murder.

“I have found that the  sureties   presented  are substantive but the applicant  is still a serving police officer who can interference  in the case  that facts surrounding this case  that grounds to the satisfaction of granting the bail have not been made its therefore in interest of justice that bail is denied  “. Ruled Justice Emokor.

