Kabale High Court denies bail to police officer accused of shooting prime witness 

By Moses Agaba

The High Court in Kabale has denied bail to Detective Inspector of Police Vianny Habineza then attached to Bunagana Police station accused of murdering a prime witness in a defilement case that he was accused of defiling and impregnating his 16 years old maid.

Prosecution states that IP Vian Habineza shot dead Bosco Dusabe a Boda Boda rider in Kisoro District on august 6th 2023 while at Nyaruruma Village Chahi Sub County in Kisoro District.

Dusabe was a prime witness in a defilement case in which Habineza was alleged in February, 2021 while at Rutare village in Chahi Sub County, had unlawful carnal knowledge with his 16 years old maid whom he impregnated.

Detective Inspector of Police Vianny Habineza on Thursday who appeared before the Kabale High Court Justice Samuel Emokor through her lawyer Mark Mwesigye he had applied for bail last month, saying he is ready to abide by all terms set by the court.

Justice Emokor while delivering his ruling on the bail application at the High Court on Kikungiri Hull Kabale Municipality he said that the sureties that Habineza presented in court are substantial but Habineza is still a serving police officer as if he is granted bail this can interference in the case and as well he is being charged with a capital offence of murder.

“I have found that the sureties presented are substantive but the applicant is still a serving police officer who can interference in the case that facts surrounding this case that grounds to the satisfaction of granting the bail have not been made its therefore in interest of justice that bail is denied “. Ruled Justice Emokor.

About Post Author