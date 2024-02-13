Kabale hospital stuck with 10 decomposing unclaimed bodies

By Moses Agaba

Residents living around Kabale Regional Referral Hospital have cried out to the hospital authorities over the heavy stench from the decomposing bodies at hospital mortuary.

One of the mortuary attendants at the hospital told to our reporter today on condition of anonymity that the Ten bodies have been in the mortuary since November 2023, and another is of a 21-year-old Rwandan national, James Tuyizere, who passed away last month while in transit aboard a Horizon-bound bus registration number UAM 218H, which was traveling from Kampala to Kisoro district.

Now, residents mostly the business community who include Jacinta Uwimaana, who operates a hotel and Elia Twasiima, said that they are living in fear of contracting diseases resulting from the stench of decomposing bodies.

The Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Administrator, Nelson Obote, declined to comment and referred our reporter to the Kabale Municipality Town Clerk, Justine Barekye.

The Kabale Municipality Deputy Town Clerk, Eric Sunday, also did not comment saying that he was traveling to Kampala.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, said he was not aware of the unclaimed bodies, adding that he has directed the municipal authorities to collaborate with the hospital authorities before the end of tomorrow.

Kabale Municipal Council is now without a cemetery. The town’s 60-year-old cemetery located in Mwanjari Ward in the Southern Division has been turned into a market.