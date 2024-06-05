KABALE: Juvenile committed to High Court over rape

By Moses Agaba

A 17 year old juvenile has been committed to the High Court in Kabale by the Kabale Grade I Magistrate for allegedly raping of a 14 year old girl.

The suspect (names withheld because he is a minor) ,  a resident of Mubuhasya village Bushure parish Hamuhambo town council is accused of having on November 29th ,2023 while at the same place had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 14n year old  girl  contrary to section 123 and  124 of the penal code act .

He allegedly raped the girl (names withheld) at around 6pm while at Mubuhasya village as she was going to buy salt. He reportedly called her and told her he wanted to talk to her. When she entered the bar that he was operating in, he  pulled her inside and when she tried to refuse he slapped her and threw her on the bed, tore her knickers and later had sexual intercourse. When she tried to make an alarm he increased the volume of the radio, it is alleged.

Prosecution led by Rachael Nkwanzi told the court that investigations’ into the matter have concluded and asked the court to commit him to the high court for trial.

His worship Julius Mutabazi the Kabale Grade I Magistrate  then committed him.

