Kabale Man Sentenced to 10 years over aggravated robbery

By Moses Agaba

Justice Samuel Emokor the Kabale High court Judge has sentenced a 30 years old man Brian Tayebwa to 10 years imprisonment over aggravated robbery after pleading guilty.

Prosecution led by Noeline Nagayi told court that Brian Tayebwa on May 24th 2020 while in Bushoro Kabale District waylaid Moreen Komuhangi and grabbed from her a bag that was containing mobile phone Ugx 450.000=, cash Ugx 112000= ,shoes, dress Lesu, cosmetics , scarf all worth Ugx 2.1m and keys of her house Contrary to section 285 and 286(2) of the Penal Code Act.

Nagayi further told court that Komuhangi who was coming from prayers from Nyabikoni in Kabale Municipality at around 7Pm as she reached Bushuro Tayebwa who was riding a motorcycle with another person when hey reached on her they stopped and Tayebwa pulled out a machete from the motorcycle as he got hold of her on the neck threating to kill her if she made an alarm it was then his other colleague that he was on the motorcycle was with grabbed the bag she was holding after the robbery they sped off.

Tayebwa pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read for him through his lawyer Alice Namara he pleaded for lenience saying that he is remorseful for all what he did.

Justice Emokor said that Tayebwa is convicted as charged of aggravated robbery on his own plea of guilty.

Nagayi told court that the convict didn’t waste time but pleaded guilty to the earliest time as not wasted courts time and resources but the offence he committed is a grave offences when convicted carry’s maximum sentence of death noting that such cases are so rampant in the jurisdiction of the court as she asked court that the convict Brian Tayebwa be given a deterrent sentence so that others that would be offenders to know.

She also asked court that the convict refunds the Ugx 2.1m as value of the things that he robbed from the victim as they were never recovered.

Justice Emokor then sentenced his to 10 years in prison but he deducted 4 years and 2 months that he has been on remand he is to serve 5 years and 4 months and also ordered him to compensate Komuhangi Ugx. 1.5 M as the value if the property and money that he stole from him after serving his sentence.

About Post Author