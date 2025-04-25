Kabale: PFF Supporters Mark Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s 69th Birthday

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Supporters of the People’s Front for Transition (PFF) in Kabale District took to the streets Tuesday evening to celebrate the 69th birthday of retired Colonel Dr. Kiiza Besigye, even as he remains behind bars on charges of treachery and illegal possession of firearms.

While many across the country sent their birthday wishes to Besigye via social media, Kabale painted a more vivid picture. Led by district PFF Chairman Gideon Tumwesigye, alongside Konrad Kimonge and Saul Kagyema Magyani, dozens of supporters gathered at a roundabout in Bugongi, Northern Division of Kabale Municipality, to mark the day in style, with a cake, sodas, and chants of solidarity.

“This is not just a birthday celebration. It’s a message,” said Tumwesigye. “We stand with Besigye. The charges against him are fabricated, and we will not be silenced.”

Kimonge echoed the sentiment, stating that the celebration was a peaceful act of defiance against what they described as political persecution by the ruling regime.

The symbolic gesture in Kabale stood out as a bold act of unity and resistance, reminding the nation that even in confinement, Besigye’s influence and spirit continue to inspire.

