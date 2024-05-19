Kabale Traders in Tears as Fire Consumes Properties Worth Millions

By Moses Agaba

Property worth millions of shillings were burnt to ashes an electronic shop owned and a boutique in the early hours of Saturday, within the same building situated opposite Kabale Central Market in the Central Division of Kabale Municipality.

An electronic shop owned by Moses Tayebwa and a boutique Desinger Zone were set ablaze, which ignited around 5:30 am, caused extensive damage, with losses estimated to be in the millions of shillings.

The fire swiftly engulfed the building, reducing both the electronic shop and the boutique to ashes. Despite the valiant efforts of the local fire brigade and community members, the flames proved too intense to control in time to save the businesses.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire may have been a result of a botched robbery. They say that thieves allegedly broke into the electronic shop by digging a hole. Upon realizing they might be caught, the suspects apparently set the shop on fire before fleeing, leaving behind a scene of devastation.

Rugunda Simon, a boda boda rider, reported that he was passing by the scene at around 5:40 am when he noticed the building engulfed in flames. “I immediately called the police and the shop owner for intervention,” said Rugunda.

Gloria Aharinkundira the owner of Designer Zone believes that the fire was ignited by unknown arsonist deliberately who first removed the bricks from the shop the igniting fire

Moses Tayebwa, the owner of the electronic shop, expressed his despair over the significant loss. “I have lost everything,” he lamented, “all my stock, my livelihood, gone in a matter of minutes.”

Jane Mbabazi, who owns a nearby store “This is a tragedy for our community,” “We are all deeply affected and are trying to support each other during this difficult time.”

ASP Elly Maate Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson says that police have launched an investigation into the incident saying they are looking into all possible angles, including the suspected robbery. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

