Kabale University launches law school

By Moses Agaba

Kabale University in Western Uganda celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of its new Faculty of Law the first of its kind in Kigezi sub-region.

The launch ceremony was held at White Horse Inn in Kabale, that was Presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor , the Kabale High Court Circuit Resident judge.

Over the years students have been finding it challenging to have access to law studies and had to travel to Kampala to attain law studies.

During the launch, Dr. Charlotte Kabaseke, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, outlined the vision and mission of the new faculty.

“Our vision is to be a leader in offering world-class legal education and training at national, regional, and international levels,” said Dr. Kabaseke.

She emphasized the faculty’s commitment to providing excellent, affordable, and accessible legal education.

Additionally, Dr. Kabaseke pledged to establish a legal clinic that will offer pro bono services to benefit the community, further integrating the faculty’s academic pursuits with practical community service.

Dr. Charlotte Kabaseke Dean at the faculty of law noted that for the past 3 to 4 years Kabale University embarked to a journey to have the school of law.

“The journey to have this faculty was started from way back. I think this faculty has come at a right time since there is no university that offers this course in the Kigezi sub-region. Students around Kigezi sub-region has been finding hardship to travel to Kampala but now that the course is in the region its will solve all the standing challenges,” Dr. Kabaseke .

“We promise the public that we shall offer professional legal education, ethical and we shall make sure that the faculty plays a big role in changing the society. ”

Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga, the Vice chancellor at Kabale university noted that they want have a vibrant faculty of law, calling upon stake holders to offer the necessary support.

“My request is that I would like to see a vibrant faculty. I call upon stakeholders to give all the needed support to see that faculty can grow,” Prof.Kwesiga urged.

Justice Samuel Emokor, the resident judge for Kabale circuit who was also the chief guest at the launch appealed to the faculty to let whatever they build on be solid.

Justice Emokor says that the faculty should focus on teaching legal skills adding that let skills not only focus on writing but let them be practical skills. He furthers calls on the students to so practice.

“Most of the times I have been in the service, I have seen lawyers who come out of university not having hands on skills. I want to appeal to you to be different from other institution.”

The launch of the Faculty of Law at Kabale University represents a strategic move to enhance legal education in the region and provide students with opportunities to engage in high-quality legal training.

The new faculty is poised to attract students and scholars from across the region, further solidifying Kabale University’s reputation as a center of academic excellence.

