Kabale University takes over Rukungiri Primary Teacher’s College

By Moses Agaba

In a move that aligns with the government’s initiative to phase out 22 Primary Teachers’ Colleges nationwide, Kabale University has officially taken over the reins at Rukungiri Primary Teacher’s College (PTC).

The formal handover ceremony took place at the college premises in Nyakeina parish of Buyanja sub-county, marking a new era of educational transformation in the region.

The transition was approved by the Ministry of Education and Sports on August 6, 2023, paving the way for RPTC to become a branch of Kabale University.

Canon Sabiti Wilson Mahirane, Chairperson of the Board of Governors for Rukungiri Teachers College, expressed optimism that this integration would revolutionize education in the area.

Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese and the foundational body of the college, hailed the collaboration as a catalyst for educational excellence and innovation. He urged Kabale University to uphold the values of the former PTC, emphasizing its rich history and contributions to the region’s educational landscape.

The Rt. Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe Bishop of North Kigezi clarified the terms of the partnership, stressing that,

“We are not giving away Church land/Property to Kabale University, we are only transitioning to a greater thing, from a PTC to a University, which will come with better opportunities for development… We are the greatest beneficiaries.”

He also cautioned the Kabale University leadership to uphold and adhere to the Christian values of the Church of Uganda, for better collaboration, ie, no lectures on Sundays, decent dress code for students and staff, being exemplary in discipline, etc

Geoffrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District LCV Chairperson, seized the opportunity to address the misconception that success in education is solely attainable through institutions in Kampala. He encouraged parents to embrace local tertiary institutions, recognizing their immense potential to nurture future leaders.

According to Dr. Annet Mugisha Kajura, the government is committed to facilitating a seamless transition. She said that efforts are underway to provide necessary support mechanisms, including training opportunities and resource allocation, to ensure a smooth continuation of academic operations during this period of transformation.

Speaking on behalf of Kabale University, the Vice chancellor Prof. Joy C. Kwesiga expressed enthusiasm about this collaborative endeavor, emphasizing the institution’s dedication to elevating the standards of teacher education and contributing to the nation’s educational development.

Professor Prof. Joy Kwesiga further expressed gratitude to the Bishop and the PTC stakeholders for their support and pledged commitment to upholding the rich educational heritage of Rukungiri Primary Teacher’s College.

Professor Joy Constance Kwesiga, the Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University, assured the community that accreditation from the National Council for Higher Education is in the pipeline, and lectures will commence as soon as the formal process is complete.

The formal handover ceremony took place yesterday the 30th of November at the college premises in Nyakeina parish, Buyanja sub-county Rukungiri District, and was presided over by the Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe the Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Bishop Emeritus Patrick Tugume, and Dr. Annet Mugisha Kajura, a commissioner from the Ministry of Education and Sports.

