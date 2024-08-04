Kabale’s Natasha Nyonyozi crowned Miss Uganda 2024/25

Natasha Nyonyozi Miss Uganda with 1st runners up Suraya Umeimah and 2nd runners up Joan Nabatanzi

By Moses Agaba

Kampala; 23-year-old Natasha Nyonyozi was on Saturday night crowned Miss Uganda 2024/25 in the fiercely contested beauty pageant grand finale that featured twenty-eight stunning contestants who showcased their beauty, talent, and poise.

The beauty pageant finale held at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala saw Suraya Umeimah Bashuaeb named first runner-up and Joan Nabatanzi as the second runner-up.

The glamorous evening was further enlivened by electrifying performances from celebrated artists Ykee Benda, Maddox Ssematimba and Jackie Chandiru who entertained the enthusiastic crowd.

By the end of the night, it was Natasha Nyonyozi who stood out, her grace and charisma winning over the judges and audience alike.

As a reward for her achievement, Natasha was presented with a brand-new Toyota Wish, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in her life. The stylish car is sure to complement her new role and responsibilities as Miss Uganda.

In her media interactions, Natasha shared that becoming Miss Uganda had been a dream of hers since she was 10 years old.

She is a passionate advocate for children with special needs, particularly those with autism, and has been involved in charity work supporting this cause over the years.

Beauty pageants, especially Miss Uganda 2024, have long been an integral part of entertainment and culture, offering more than just glitz and glamour.

The Miss Uganda Grand Finale 2024 was a glamorous affair attended by notable guests, including the reigning Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, Miss World Tanzania Halima Ahmad Kopwe, and Lesego Chombo (Miss World Africa 2024 and Miss Botswana 2022).

Who is Nyonyozi?

Natasha Nyonyozi was born and raised in Kamuganguzi, Kabale District, Uganda, 23 years ago to Francis and Eva Mutabazi.

Her father is a renowned businessman, and her mother is a pastor. She holds of a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from Coventry University in England.

She is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of a beauty parlor called “Girl Hive,” located at The Cube, Kisementi, and Shop B20. Her role models are her parents. Her hobbies are travelling, reading, yoga, swimming, art and digital creating.

