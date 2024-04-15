Kabanda eats big as Gen.Muhoozi shuffles PLU politburo

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has made changes in his Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) politburo.

Hon. Michael Mawanda will serve as Director in charge of mobilisation while Edwin Karugire is the Director of Legal Affairs.

Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, better known as Toyota, has been selected to serve as the National Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

This decision was taken during the Central Committee of PLU held in Entebbe on Monday 15, April.

Toyota will serve as acting chairman of the civic movement previously known as MK Movement.

This came after the movement’s leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)

“Because our leader was appointed CDF, he can’t be involved in our work,” the movement’s Director of Communications, Andrew Mwenda said.

Mwenda said David Kabanda, the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, has been elevated to Secretary General of the Movement.

Michael Katungi is the Director of External Affairs while Lillian Aber will continue to serve as National Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda.

The Minister State Gender State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara will remain National Vice Chairperson in charge of Western Uganda.

Before his appointment as CDF, Muhoozi described PLU as a non-partisan, non-denominational, and non-sectarian civil organization keen on protecting Uganda against foreign interference and domination.

“We have people from every tribe, every race, every religion, and every political party in the PLU. All we care about is whether you love Uganda. Are you willing to sacrifice for Uganda?” said Muhoozi during a Baraza in Masaka in March 2024.

The organisation also seeks “to assist vulnerable people in our community and fight wastage of resources and corruption.”

