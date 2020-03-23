Kabojja Junior Staff, pupils arrested for violating Presidential directive on schools closure

Spread the love

















By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – Uganda Police has on Monday, March 23, arrested 20 pupils and teachers of Kabojja Junior School Kitante branch for conducting classes.

Notably, attending and conducting lesions is contradicting government guidelines in the face of coronavirus.

In a televised address on Wednesday, March 18, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni sanctioned the closure of all schools for 30 days effective Friday, March 20, as a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Kabojja Junior schools students were taken in shifts to Kira Road police station where their parents were to pick them.

Several priests and pastors from different parts of Uganda were on Sunday arrested by a the joint security team for allegedly defying President Museveni’s directive against holding religious gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Police in Kampala summoned Christ the King Parish Priest also Kampala Archdiocese Vicar General Msgr. Gerald Kalumba for conducting mass on Sunday, March 22.

Police in Kisoro also held Rev. Fr. John Bazimenyera, the dean of Mutolere Parish in Kabale Diocese, South Western Uganda for defying a presidential ban on the closure of churches to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Fr. Bazimenyera with two nuns organized a Sunday Mass with over 40 ‘faithful’ at St. Peter’s Gisoro Catholic Parish in Kisoro.

Uganda on Saturday night confirmed her first case of infection; however, the person who tested positive to coronavirus is now improving according to the ministry of health. The other people who travelled with the coronavirus patient were all put on quarantine.